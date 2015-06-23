UPDATE 3-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
DUBAI, June 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bolstered by hopes for Greek deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Greece hopes lift most of Gulf; Saudi, Egypt slide
* Oil prices fall on oversupply, economic data concerns
* Greek optimism curbs demand for gold as equities gain
* Syrian Kurds, on offensive, seize military base from Islamic State
* Israel, Palestinians may have committed war crimes in Gaza -UN report
* Iran sees good chance of nuclear deal given political will
* Iraq aims to hold investor roadshow by end-July for $5 bln bond issue
* Turkish economy minister renews call for lower rates
* Unit of Islamic Development Bank secures $300 mln Islamic funding
EGYPT
* Egypt security forces kill 22 suspected militants in North Sinai - sources
* Germany frees Al Jazeera journalist despite Egypt's request
* Egypt looking into paying for Russian wheat in roubles
* Egypt agrees deal with BP for LNG supply
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi lender NCB raises 1 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk
* Saudi Aramco may shut Jeddah refinery in several years -sources
* Saudi Binladin prices 1 bln riyal sukuk issue - sources
* Saudi's Riyad Bank prices 4 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk -sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE telecoms operator Etisalat to allow foreign share ownership
* Dubai property prices likely to fall 10-20 pct in 2015 -S&P
* UAE May inflation edges up to 4.3 pct on housing, utility costs
* Agility unit to invest $225 mln in Abu Dhabi mall project
* Moody's assigns P-1 rating to National Bank of Abu Dhabi's Euro Commercial Paper programme
KUWAIT
* Construction costs to delay Kuwait's al-Zour oil refinery
BAHRAIN
* Fitch Downgrades Two Bahraini Banks to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)