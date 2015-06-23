DUBAI, June 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bolstered by hopes for Greek deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Greece hopes lift most of Gulf; Saudi, Egypt slide

* Oil prices fall on oversupply, economic data concerns

* Greek optimism curbs demand for gold as equities gain

* Syrian Kurds, on offensive, seize military base from Islamic State

* Israel, Palestinians may have committed war crimes in Gaza -UN report

* Iran sees good chance of nuclear deal given political will

* Iraq aims to hold investor roadshow by end-July for $5 bln bond issue

* Turkish economy minister renews call for lower rates

* Unit of Islamic Development Bank secures $300 mln Islamic funding

EGYPT

* Egypt security forces kill 22 suspected militants in North Sinai - sources

* Germany frees Al Jazeera journalist despite Egypt's request

* Egypt looking into paying for Russian wheat in roubles

* Egypt agrees deal with BP for LNG supply

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi lender NCB raises 1 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk

* Saudi Aramco may shut Jeddah refinery in several years -sources

* Saudi Binladin prices 1 bln riyal sukuk issue - sources

* Saudi's Riyad Bank prices 4 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE telecoms operator Etisalat to allow foreign share ownership

* Dubai property prices likely to fall 10-20 pct in 2015 -S&P

* UAE May inflation edges up to 4.3 pct on housing, utility costs

* Agility unit to invest $225 mln in Abu Dhabi mall project

* Moody's assigns P-1 rating to National Bank of Abu Dhabi's Euro Commercial Paper programme

KUWAIT

* Construction costs to delay Kuwait's al-Zour oil refinery

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Downgrades Two Bahraini Banks to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)