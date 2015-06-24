BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services says offering 5 mln shares
DUBAI, June 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares score 18-yr top, dollar firm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Etisalat boosts Abu Dhabi as Saudi stabilises
* Oil prices climb on stronger demand, uncertainty over Iran deal
* Gold drops to 1-week low as stocks rally, dollar firms
* Iran's Khamenei rules out freezing sensitive nuclear work for long period
* NATO working on plan to advise Iraq on reforming its army
* Syria Kurds seize town from Islamic State near its "capital"
* Islamic State urges followers to escalate attacks in Ramadan
* WikiLeaks Saudi cable says Iran shipped nuclear equipment to Sudan
* Lower energy exports widen Algeria trade deficit
* Zain Iraq's share price rises in thin trade on Baghdad debut
* Turkey's central bank leaves key rates unchanged after election
EGYPT
* Egypt says to hold talks with U.S. in July
* Egypt's Qalaa to sell off non-core assets in deals with FHI
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, slightly weaker on black market
* National Bank of Egypt picks banks for potential benchmark bond
SAUDI ARABIA
* Fitch Affirms Islamic Development Bank at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
* Saudi bank ANB proposes 0.45 riyals/share dividend for H1 2015
* Mobily's telecom tower sale said to attract American Tower, IHS - Bloomberg
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Tiger Global said to boost holding in Souq.com after fundraising - Bloomberg
* Etihad says not in talks to raise stake in India's Jet
* UAE bank NBF expects market-leading loan growth this year
* Moody's affirms TAQA's A3 ratings with stable outlook; BCA lowered to b2
QATAR
* RSE, Qatar teaming up to buy stake in Formula One-source
* Qatar Petroleum cuts staff, to exit non-core areas
* Qatar building boom proves a challenge for foreign construction firms
* Arcadis wins 20 mln euro deal for new Doha metro system
* Qatar group to push sports integrity in US even as World Cup award faces probes
KUWAIT
* Kuwait oil minister says oil price drop unlikely
OMAN
* Oman central bank approves Ominvest, ONIC Holding merger
* Oman's Al Madina Insurance says plans to buy Vision Insurance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
