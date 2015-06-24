DUBAI, June 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares score 18-yr top, dollar firm

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Etisalat boosts Abu Dhabi as Saudi stabilises

* Oil prices climb on stronger demand, uncertainty over Iran deal

* Gold drops to 1-week low as stocks rally, dollar firms

* Iran's Khamenei rules out freezing sensitive nuclear work for long period

* NATO working on plan to advise Iraq on reforming its army

* Syria Kurds seize town from Islamic State near its "capital"

* Islamic State urges followers to escalate attacks in Ramadan

* WikiLeaks Saudi cable says Iran shipped nuclear equipment to Sudan

* Lower energy exports widen Algeria trade deficit

* Zain Iraq's share price rises in thin trade on Baghdad debut

* Turkey's central bank leaves key rates unchanged after election

EGYPT

* Egypt says to hold talks with U.S. in July

* Egypt's Qalaa to sell off non-core assets in deals with FHI

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, slightly weaker on black market

* National Bank of Egypt picks banks for potential benchmark bond

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch Affirms Islamic Development Bank at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

* Saudi bank ANB proposes 0.45 riyals/share dividend for H1 2015

* Mobily's telecom tower sale said to attract American Tower, IHS - Bloomberg

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Tiger Global said to boost holding in Souq.com after fundraising - Bloomberg

* Etihad says not in talks to raise stake in India's Jet

* UAE bank NBF expects market-leading loan growth this year

* Moody's affirms TAQA's A3 ratings with stable outlook; BCA lowered to b2

QATAR

* RSE, Qatar teaming up to buy stake in Formula One-source

* Qatar Petroleum cuts staff, to exit non-core areas

* Qatar building boom proves a challenge for foreign construction firms

* Arcadis wins 20 mln euro deal for new Doha metro system

* Qatar group to push sports integrity in US even as World Cup award faces probes

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister says oil price drop unlikely

OMAN

* Oman central bank approves Ominvest, ONIC Holding merger

* Oman's Al Madina Insurance says plans to buy Vision Insurance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)