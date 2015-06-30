(Adds Tunisia, Oman, Iran items)

DUBAI, June 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative, euro sags as markets eye Greece

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall again on Greece; no panic in Tunisia

* Oil holds near 3-wk lows as Greek enters 2nd day of bank shutdown

* Gold slips despite Greek crisis on weak safe-haven bids, robust dollar

* Tunisia attack to sap reserves but economy can avoid crisis

* Iran's Zarif returning to Vienna with Salehi for nuclear talks -IRNA

* Yemeni forces launch Scud missile at Saudi Arabia - Yemen military spokesman

* Talks ongoing to restart closed Libyan oilfields, output stable - NOC

* Tunisia arrests suspects associated with beach hotel attacker

* Turkey to take "necessary measures" on border security -PM Davutoglu

* France bets on Arab Sunni states as Iran nuclear deal nears

* Kuwait attack shows Gulf vulnerability to Islamic State

* Kurdistan ramps up independent oil sales

* In Moscow, Syrian minister says Russia promises aid

* Syrian insurgents carve out fiefdoms in de-facto partition

* A nuclear deal could sharpen political tensions in Iran

* Tunisia $1bln 2025 bond hits record low after tourist attack

* Gulf Keystone signs domestic oil sales contract in Iraqi Kurdistan

EGYPT

* Amnesty slams Egypt over arrests of youths

* Car bomb attack kills Egypt's top public prosecutor

* Egypt restricts GDR deals to pounds for local investors

* EBRD says boosts trading facility for Egypt's CIB to $100 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi regulator maintains Mobily shares halt until restated financials disclosed

* Saudi's Sipchem says paying 0.6 riyal/share dividend for H1

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE sentences Emirati woman to death for killing US teacher

* Abu Dhabi buys into Trafigura's Spanish mines as part of new venture

* Dubai's Limitless to pay $564 mln to creditors, nears debt plan approval

BAHRAIN

* U.S. lifting holds on security assistance to Bahrain -State Dept

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman decides not to buy United Finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)