DUBAI Oct 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after sharp rebound in oil, BOJ in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf barely moves but property firms buoy Qatar

* MIDEAST MONEY-UAE money rates hit multi-year highs as oil money dries up

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up on increased buying

* Crude oil futures push higher after range breakout

* PRECIOUS-Gold well-bid on expectations of U.S. rate hike delay

* IMF cuts global growth forecasts again, cites commodity and China worries

* NATO rejects Russia explanation on Turkish air space

* How Iranian general plotted out Syrian assault in Moscow

* LPC-Middle Eastern bank borrowing increasing as oil prices stay low

* Iran to launch new oil projects, sees post-sanctions supply boost

* OPEC sec-gen sees oil market improving, low price will not persist

* Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate hits 12.5-year low - central bank

* India takes 17 pct more Iran oil in Sept than in Aug -shipping data

EGYPT

* Egypt's EGPC issues tender for two gasoline cargoes

* Egypt awards four offshore oil and gas exploration licences

SAUDI ARABIA

* Flogged Saudi blogger Badawi named 'writer of courage' in Britain

* BlackRock gets Saudi regulatory nod to trade local stocks- statement

* Russia, Saudi energy ministers discussed oil demand, production, shale

* Saudi banks Q3 results to reflect growing challenges

* Saudi Aramco in talks to buy CNPC refinery stake, retail assets -sources

* Societe Generale appoints Toussaint as Saudi head

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Affirms Mubadala GE Capital at 'A'; Outlook Stable

* UAE's Shah gas project hits full output capacity - official

* Two UAE troops among dead in Aden attacks - Yemen govt

* Private equity house Abraaj raises $191 mln for Mexico investment

* Dubai apartment prices fall 11 pct y/y, more declines likely -JLL

* S.Africa's Mediclinc in merger talks with Abu Dhabi's Al-Noor

KUWAIT

* Asia Naphtha-Kuwait pegs Dec 2015 to Nov 2016 offer at $14.50/T premium

QATAR

* Qatar Navigation to raise foreign ownership limit to 49 pct

* Qatar sets Sept Marine crude OSP at $43.95/bbl, down $3.00

OMAN

* Sabre Corp signs agreement with Oman Air to extend passenger services system

BAHRAIN

* Citi appoints Ahmed as CEO of Bahrain and Islamic investment bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)