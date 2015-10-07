BRIEF-Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10
DUBAI Oct 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after sharp rebound in oil, BOJ in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf barely moves but property firms buoy Qatar
* MIDEAST MONEY-UAE money rates hit multi-year highs as oil money dries up
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up on increased buying
* Crude oil futures push higher after range breakout
* PRECIOUS-Gold well-bid on expectations of U.S. rate hike delay
* IMF cuts global growth forecasts again, cites commodity and China worries
* NATO rejects Russia explanation on Turkish air space
* How Iranian general plotted out Syrian assault in Moscow
* LPC-Middle Eastern bank borrowing increasing as oil prices stay low
* Iran to launch new oil projects, sees post-sanctions supply boost
* OPEC sec-gen sees oil market improving, low price will not persist
* Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate hits 12.5-year low - central bank
* India takes 17 pct more Iran oil in Sept than in Aug -shipping data
EGYPT
* Egypt's EGPC issues tender for two gasoline cargoes
* Egypt awards four offshore oil and gas exploration licences
SAUDI ARABIA
* Flogged Saudi blogger Badawi named 'writer of courage' in Britain
* BlackRock gets Saudi regulatory nod to trade local stocks- statement
* Russia, Saudi energy ministers discussed oil demand, production, shale
* Saudi banks Q3 results to reflect growing challenges
* Saudi Aramco in talks to buy CNPC refinery stake, retail assets -sources
* Societe Generale appoints Toussaint as Saudi head
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Fitch Affirms Mubadala GE Capital at 'A'; Outlook Stable
* UAE's Shah gas project hits full output capacity - official
* Two UAE troops among dead in Aden attacks - Yemen govt
* Private equity house Abraaj raises $191 mln for Mexico investment
* Dubai apartment prices fall 11 pct y/y, more declines likely -JLL
* S.Africa's Mediclinc in merger talks with Abu Dhabi's Al-Noor
KUWAIT
* Asia Naphtha-Kuwait pegs Dec 2015 to Nov 2016 offer at $14.50/T premium
QATAR
* Qatar Navigation to raise foreign ownership limit to 49 pct
* Qatar sets Sept Marine crude OSP at $43.95/bbl, down $3.00
OMAN
* Sabre Corp signs agreement with Oman Air to extend passenger services system
BAHRAIN
* Citi appoints Ahmed as CEO of Bahrain and Islamic investment bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
