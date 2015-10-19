DUBAI Oct 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks near 2-mth highs as China GDP calms hard-landing fears

* Oil prices slip as investors wait for China GDP data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC boosts Saudi after Q3 beat; FX fears hit Egypt

* Gold dips as U.S. data boosts rate hike prospects

* Yemeni government says to attend U.N.-sponsored talks with Houthis

* Iraq issues arrest warrant for trade minister on graft charges - officials

* Iran deal closer to reality as U.S. prepares sanctions waivers

* Albaraka Turk picks arrangers for capital-boosting sukuk- sources

* Syria's Hoboob extends bid deadline for 200,000 T wheat tender

EGYPT

* Egypt pound weakens in central bank sale, parallel market

* Turnout low in Egypt's long-awaited parliamentary election

* TAKE A LOOK-Egypt kicks off long-awaited parliamentary election

* Egypt's Juhayna posts 64 pct rise in net profits for Q3

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

* Saudi's SABIC Q3 profit drop extends slump, but beats forecasts

* Saudi crude oil exports fall in August to 6.998 mln bpd - JODI

* Saudi's Savola to book 94 mln riyal Q4 gain on insurance claim

* Saudi Electric signs 4 bln riyal utility contract for housing projects

* Saudi's SAFCO Q3 net profit sinks 38 pct, in line with estimates

* Saudi miner Ma'aden Q3 net profit drops 83.5 pct

* Saudi Aramco says fraud foiled between trading unit and India's ONGC

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* UAE bank ADCB meets estimates with 18.3 pct Q3 net profit gain

* Dubai's Aster DM Healthcare in $245 mln Saudi hospital investment

QATAR

* Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

* Qatari bank CBQ misses forecasts as Q3 profit drops 35 pct

* Qatar September inflation rises to 1.5 pct y/y

* Qatar's GWC rights issue subscription to launch Nov. 8

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

