DUBAI Oct 20 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia drops as commodities languish, loonie
dips on Canada vote
* Oil prices nudge up on short covering, but glut and
economic concerns persist
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Disappointing Q3 earnings hit Saudi, Egypt
rebounds
* Gold struggles after 3-day losing streak as dollar stands
tall
* Moody's: Delayed oil price recovery could weigh on GCC
sovereign credit profiles
* Libya's recognised parliament rejects UN proposal for
unity govt
* U.N. envoy urges Yemen parties to make peace talks in
Geneva a success
* OPEC, non-OPEC experts to talk, but unlikely to cooperate
on cuts
* Saudi says difficult to see role for Iran in Syria
peacemaking
* Investors hope Turkey's election will give economic
reformers more clout
* PineBridge Investments to close Middle East business
-sources
* Nuclear deal on Iran programme to be implemented this
year, says Iranian official
* Iran to up oil production one week after sanctions -Shana
* Germany's Steinmeier calls on Gulf States to help more
refugees
* Polish Lotos CEO says interested with Saudi, Iranian oil
EGYPT
* Egypt in second day of "election without voters"
* POLL-Egypt's economy to grow at steady pace, lower than
forecast
* Egypt to delay second tranche of international bond issue
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. said to approve Saudis buying $11 bln of Littoral
ships- Bloomberg
* Saudi to impose a maximum of 100 riyals per square metre
on undeveloped lands - SPA
* New Saudi performance centre adds to top prince's powers
* Saudi's Savola Q3 net profit drops 47 pct, misses
forecasts
* Saudi's Apicorp tightens guidance for benchmark debut
sukuk -leads
* Saudi contractor Al Khodari swings to Q3 loss on lower
revenue
* Saudi's Tasnee slumps to Q3 net loss on lower sales,
prices
* Saudi Telecom to pay Q3 dividend of 1 riyal/share
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE telcos to permit competition in business, TV services
in 9-12 mths
* UAE'S ADNOC restarts unit, increases run rates at Ruwais
refinery -sources
* TABLE-Dubai September inflation eases to 3.9 pct with
cheaper gasoline
* Dubai's Shuaa Capital names Salaam head of coverage and
placement
QATAR
* Qatar's Nakilat to raise foreign ownership limit to 49 pct
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding closes $500 mln 5-yr Islamic loan -
arranger
KUWAIT
* Banned Kuwait steps down as host of 2015 Gulf Cup
* S.Korean bank, Kuwait Petroleum sign MOU for $5 bln
financing
BAHRAIN
* Zain Bahrain Q3 profit rises 91 pct as it cuts costs, data
rises
OMAN
* Oman budget deficit widens to $6.97 bln in Jan-Aug
* Oman consumer prices edge down 0.1 pct in September
