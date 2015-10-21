DUBAI Oct 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares inch ahead, euro firm before ECB

* Oil falls after industry report shows surge in U.S. crude stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil dampens Saudi, Emaar Misr boosts Egypt

* MIDEAST DEBT-APICORP, QIB sukuk issues show Gulf bond market power shift

* Gold extends gains to second day on sluggish dollar

* U.S. general wins assurance Iraq will not seek Russia air strikes

* U.S., Russia sign memo to avoid clashes in air over Syria

* UN Libya deal stalls after elected congress rejects draft

* Tougher times ahead for Islamic finance as core markets slow

* Watchdog to probe alleged mustard gas use by Islamic State

* Turkey ready to accept 6-month transition period for Syria's Assad -officials

* Cooperation with OPEC? No thank you, ex-Soviet producers say

* Iran returns Saudi accusations of cross-border meddling

* Genel cuts forecasts as Iraqi Kurdistan owes more than $400 mln

EGYPT

* Amer Holding Group, Porto Holding to start trading on Egypt bourse on Thursday

* Egyptian central bank holds pound steady; parallel market rate weaker

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi CMA may relax investor rules to join world indices

* U.S. approves $11.25 billion warship sale to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Telecom's Q3 net profit falls 31 pct

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q3 net profit up 8.6 pct on higher sales

* Saudi Butanol Co starts trial ops at Jubail plant - statement

* Saudi rights activists sentenced to years in prison -Amnesty

* Saudi-Kuwaiti joint oil firm appoints new chairman

* Saudi lab firm Al Borg plans 49 pct stake sale - sources

* Saudi Sipchem CEO says expects better 2016 -Arabiya TV

* Saudi retailer Alhokair Q2 net up 2.3 pct, misses forecast

* Saudi's Mouwasat Q3 net profit slumps 40.3 pct, trailing forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE September inflation eases to 4.3 pct

* Al Noor says third suitor VPS Healthcare expresses interest

QATAR

* UN right experts urge Qatar to free man jailed for critical poem

* Qatar Islamic Bank launches $750 mln sukuk, to price Tue - leads

* Qatar Airways CEO sees end of seat-backed in-flight entertainment systems

KUWAIT

* France nears 2.5 bln euros of defence deals with Kuwait

* Emerging markets to double Agility's revenue by 2020, says CEO

* Kuwait Airways expects to make a profit in two to three years

BAHRAIN

* Kuwait plans new terminal as stop-gap for delayed airport expansion