DUBAI Oct 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar strong after Fed keeps Dec hike in play

* Crude oil futures hold gains after Fed sits pat on rates, inventory build

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stabilises but Gulf mostly weak

* Gold near 2-week low as Fed puts December rate hike in play

* Arch-rivals Saudi Arabia, Iran to discuss Syria face-to-face for first time

* Iraq's coalition members press PM to consult before ordering reforms

* Iraq to adjust military spending, hire 10,000 new forces -minister

* 'Iran's Amazon' disregards post-sanctions competition, looks to expand

* Iraq unseats Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India for third month

* Economist urges top Islamic finance body to cut risks

TURKEY

* Erdogan says Turkey may hit U.S.-backed Syrian Kurds to block advance

* Months of conflict sour Turkey's election in Kurdish southeast

* Turkish police raid media group linked to Erdogan foe as election looms

* Turkey central bank ups inflation forecasts, may follow Fed hike

* Turkey's Enerjisa looking to sell three new hydropower plants-sources

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Dec. 1-10 shipment

* Egypt to attend Syria talks in Vienna on Friday

* Egypt extends state of emergency in North Sinai by three months

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia complains U.N. blamed coalition for bombing Yemen hospital

* Saudi's Yasref refinery back at full capacity -CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ opens Islamic finance business in Dubai

* UAE bank NBAD says government deposits drop by $13 billion

* Dubai's Aramex targets $150 mln in acquisitions after profit rise

* Emirates Global Aluminium in talks for $5 bln loan to refinance debt - sources

* Dubai Islamic Bank plans to boost capital after surge in lending

* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17 pct

* Dubai Int'l Airport September traffic rises 8.2 pct

* UAE lowers November domestic gasoline, diesel prices - ministry

* UAE's Etisalat net profit falls 8.6 pct

* Dubai Investments Q3 net profit rises 30 pct

QATAR

* Qatar rules out military intervention in Syria

* Brookfield sells stake to Qatar fund in Manhattan development

* Qatar telecoms operator Ooredoo doubles Q3 net profit

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 23.7 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)