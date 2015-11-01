DUBAI Nov 1 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, but post best month in 4
years; oil gains
* Oil rises on U.S. rig count; market also up on week and
month
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai rise but close far off highs
* Gold falls to 3-week low, set for biggest weekly drop in 9
* POLL-OPEC-fueled oil glut to offset waning U.S. output
* Russia risks Syrian quagmire -U.S. deputy secretary of
state
* Poll sees ruling AKP winning large majority in Turkish
election
* US sticks to demand Assad leave power at first peace talks
to include Iran
* LNG glut to steal coal market share
* Russian airliner with 224 aboard crashes in Egypt's Sinai,
all killed
* Iran to announce oil output rise at next OPEC meeting
-Shana
* Iran threatens Arabs as much as Islamic State says Bahrain
* U.S. to send special forces to Syria, truce sought after
peace talks
* Extremely rare cyclone threatens floods, damage in Yemen
and Oman
EGYPT
* Egypt's GB Auto says output resumes after 20-day stoppage
AUTO.CA
* Egypt central bank leaves main interest rates unchanged
* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes wheat
* Siemens could expand Egypt power deal, says CEO
SAUDI ARABIA
* Death toll in Saudi haj disaster at least 2,070-Reuters
tally
* Saudi's Bahri says talks with Aramco, Sembcor to continue
* Saudi deficit this year is "manageable" says foreign
minister
* Saudi finance ministry says S&P downgrade unjustified
* Saudi cabinet defers decision on 40-hour work week
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* United Arab Bank CEO has left company -sources
* INTERVIEW-UAE's Masdar sees renewable energy opportunities
in MENA region
KUWAIT
* Kuwait defers Iraq's final war reparation payment until
2017
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)