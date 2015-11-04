DUBAI Nov 4 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia follows Wall Street higher, risk
appetite supports dollar
* Oil prices slide on profit-taking, but supply risks
support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares drop after PMI points to
economic slowdown
* Gold near 4-wk low on US rate hike fears, fund outflows
* U.S. court throws out Iraqi Kurdish crude suit, big issue
unresolved
* Russia stance on Assad suggests divergence with Iran
* Rare cyclone batters Yemen, thousands flee homes
* Jordan to negotiate new IMF aid deal as growth flags
* Lebanon's central bank says political deadlock hurting
economy
* Iraq sacks trade officials in graft probe -officials
* Iran says lifting sanctions could cut wheat import cost by
30 pct
* Morocco sees $10 billion from auto industry exports by
2020
* Iraqi politician Ahmed Chalabi who pushed Bush to invade
Iraq dies
* Gulf's private-sector growth slows as price of oil falls
TURKEY
* EU looks for silver lining in Erdogan election landslide
* Two Turkish news magazine editors charged over "coup
attempt"
* Eyes turn to Turkey's central bank as inflation surges
EGYPT
* No proof Russian plane broke up in mid-air - Egyptian
authorities
* Egypt's Banque Misr, NBE provide $800 mln to cover imports
* Egyptian president approves $2.2 bln oil and gas
exploration contracts -statement
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at parallel
market
* Egypt's Beltone Financial expects to manage four
flotations in early 2016
* Russia's Rosneft, Egyptian General Petroleum Corp ink oil
products supplies deal
* Telecom Egypt looks to settle disputes before entering
mobile market
* Egypt's Suez Cement reports Q3 net loss
* Egyptian business activity falls to eight-month low in
October-PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Fitch Revises Outlook on Three Saudi Arabian Banks to
Negative
* Saudi debt insurance cost highest since 2009 after
downgrade, data
* US Energy Secretary and Saudi Oil Minister discuss oil
market
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Surge in SME debt defaults exposes flaws in UAE insolvency
rules
* Dubai's Al Ahli Group says to build Fox-branded theme park
* UAE'S ADNOC sets Oct Murban crude OSP at $47.30/bbl
* UAE telco du Q3 net profit declines 12.3 pct
KUWAIT
* Emir of Kuwait to meet Russia's Putin, discuss Middle East
* KIPCO may seek partners for $5 bln real estate scheme
QATAR
* Qatar to spend cautiously, avoid big budget deficit, emir
says
* Qatar central bank halves T-bill sale, yields jump
* Qatar September trade surplus halves from year ago
OMAN
* Moody's changes the outlook on Oman's banking system to
negative
