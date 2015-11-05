DUBAI Nov 5 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks falter as Fed signals a
December rate rise
* Crude futures edge up, but U.S. inventory build drags
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds from chart support, most of
region weak
* Gold near 1-mth low as Yellen stokes December rate hike
views
* Amnesty condemns Syria for disappearance of detainees
* Bomb by Islamic State likely caused Russian plane crash
-security sources
* Iran's hardliners mark hostage anniversary with
"infiltration" warning
* Jordan moves to part privatise bourse to revive trade
* Yemen central bank agrees with banks to support sagging
currency
* OPEC confidential report sees market share squeeze to 2019
* Tunisian lawmakers suspend membership in ruling party,
threatening split
* Lebanon's speaker calls first parliament session in months
* Iran's defence hawks prepare for worst after nuclear deal
* Boeing forecasts demand in Middle East for 3,180 new
airplanes over next 20 years
* Iran to raise price for local wheat purchases by 10 pct
for 2016
* Libya confirms force majeure on Zueitina port -NOC
TURKEY
* Flush with victory, combative Erdogan demands Turkey
constitution change
* Turkey seeks Russian gas discount of more than 10.25 pct
at arbitration
* Turkey to privatise lottery by year-end, some ports in
2016 -official
EGYPT
* Sisi says Muslim Brotherhood can play role in Egypt before
UK visit
* Egypt's GASC announces international tender for poultry
* Egyptian Steel pushes ahead with growth but new plants
delayed
* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $16.415 bln at
end-October
* Egyptian flooding drowns Gaza's tunnel business
* Egypt's Banque Du Caire sees 40-45 percent rise in profits
for 2015
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Naimi says no dire need to raise domestic energy
prices
* Sipchem may not pay dividends in H2 2015, seeing
restructuring results -CEO
* SABIC sees chemical prices stable or higher in 2016 if oil
at $50-60
* Saudi Mobily aims to become profitable again within 12
months -CEO
* Large Saudi gas price rises would damage chemicals
industry - Tasnee
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* ADNOC lowers 2016 offers; gap still wide
* Outgoing U.N. Libya envoy to head UAE diplomatic academy
* Emirates to buy 27 Cirrus, Embraer training aircraft
* Boeing says will not make changes to Dreamliner stretch
for Emirates
* ABN Amro pays fines over Dubai irregularities ahead of IPO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait oil minister says believes oil prices have bottomed
out
* Kuwaiti oil companies to switch leaders -oil minister
QATAR
* Qatar's Tasweeq offers 96,000 T decant oil, fuel oil for
2016
* Wielding riches, Qatar seeks to deepen US ties, protect
regional clout
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says foils plans for attack by Iran-linked
terrorist group
* Investcorp aims at global top tier with new expansion
plans
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)