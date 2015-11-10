DUBAI Nov 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall to 1-month low on Fed, global growth worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian market keeps sliding on FX fears; Gulf rebounds

* Crude oil rises after OPEC says market to be balanced in 2016

* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as U.S. rate hike looms

* OPEC's Badri says oil market to be more balanced in 2016

* Jordanian officer fatally shoots two Americans, S.African at security training site

* U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

* Russia, Iran sign contract for missile system delivery

* Russian officials believe Sinai plane brought down by bomb -US sources

* Obama, Netanyahu at White House seek to mend U.S.-Israel ties

* Jordan appoints new finance minister in surprise move - officials

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi banks have plenty of cash, central bank says as rates rise

* Saudi Aerospace says building Jeddah maintenance facility

* Saudi Arabia sees robust oil fundamentals as rival output falls

* Executions in Saudi Arabia at a 20-year peak - Amnesty

* Saudi Arabia's cabinet restructures grain body

EGYPT

* Egypt's CDS, bond markets price in risk from tourism hit

* Egypt's GASC to supply imported wheat to private sector

* Egypt's 5-Year, 10-Year treasury bonds rise marginally

* Egyptian shareholder in "constructive" talks with Adidas

* Egypt says Islamic State militant killed in Cairo shootout

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Commercial Bank of Dubai sets IPTs on USD bond

* Emirates signs $16 bln engine deal with GE for 777x fleet

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Mubadala extend partnership, see $1 bln of contracts

* UAE says to buy two Saab surveillance aircraft

* Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic in talks to invest in UAE payments firm

QATAR

* Qatar October inflation edges up to 1.7 pct y/y

* Qatar energy minister says too early to predict OPEC outcome

* Qatar seeks up to $10 bLn syndicated loan-bankers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain picks five banks for potential US$ bond

TURKEY

* Turkish economy may grow more than 4 percent in 2016 -finance minister

* Reforms can revive Turkish economy in 2016, says finance minister

* Turkish September industrial output rises 2.8 pct year-on-year

* Turkish central bank says opens 1 bln lira repo auction

* Divided and defeated, Turkey opposition faces decade in wilderness

OMAN

* Omantel plans 50 mln rial sukuk issue by early 2016

KUWAIT

* Oil prices may remain low for long period - Kuwait minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)