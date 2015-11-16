DUBAI Nov 16 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, currencies slide after Paris
attacks, data
* Oil edges up in high turnover after Paris attacks, French
air strikes in Syria
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi tumbles to 35-mth low as oil drop
sparks rout
* Gold rises on safe-haven bids after Paris attacks
* France launches air strikes in Syria; Paris investigation
widens
* Obama urges Russia to join renewed effort to eliminate
Islamic State
* Emirates urges caution on EU-level aviation agreement with
Gulf countries
* Iraq to supply crude oil and natural gas to Egypt and
Jordan
* Iran's Revolutionary Guards target popular messaging app
in widening crackdown
* Kazakhstan set for debut sovereign sukuk in early 2016
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to start privatising airports next year as budget
squeezed
* Saudi contractor Al Khodari files labour law claims worth
66 mln riyals
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on
parallel market
* Egypt t-bill yields drop marginally at auction
* Egyptian unemployment edges up to 12.8 pct in Q3
-statistics agency
* Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals 9-month net profit drops 8.4 pct
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers nine-month net earning fall to
$34.9 mln
* Egypt's SODIC 9-month net profit rises to $27.9 mln
* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa Q3 net profit rises to $17.73
million
* Egypt's GASC to announce first meat tender, winner of
poultry tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates Global Aluminium sees Guinea feasibility study
ready by Q1 2016
* UAE's Dana Gas plans more cost cuts due to low oil prices
* Dubai's Drake & Scull swings to Q3 net loss on
provisioning - statement
* Pentagon says five Guantanamo detainees transferred to
United Arab Emirates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank says studying capital-boosting sukuk
issue
* Kuwait to restart Shuaiba CDU "within a few days" - KNPC
spokesman
QATAR
* Qatar c.bank chief: no need for money market intervention
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain to reach cash cost cutting target in Jan
OMAN
* Oman leader Sultan Qaboos makes rare public appearance
* Omantel Q3 profit slips slightly as costs rise
