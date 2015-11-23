DUBAI Nov 23 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and commodities skid, Asia stocks
mixed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bounces further from chart support;
Egypt edges up
* U.S. oil plunges more than 2 pct on supply glut woes
* Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar
* Turkey's pro-Kurdish leader unharmed after bullet hits car
* Motorcycle bomb explodes in Kurdish-held Syrian town,
three dead
* Jordan's King Abdullah to discuss war on Syria militants
with Putin
* Israeli fatally stabbed, 3 Palestinian attackers killed in
W. Bank
* Yemen's Socotra burns two tonnes of qat after island bans
drug
EGYPT
* Egyptians vote in second round of parliament elections
dogged by apathy
* Egypt's GB Auto urges support for industry to avert future
crisis
* Yields on Egypt's Treasury bills mixed at auction
* Orascom Telecom says North Korea sanctions impact control
of subsidiary
SAUDI ARABIA
* Moody's maintains stable outlook for Saudi Arabia's
banking system
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dana Gas says wins UK court ruling for $100 mln Kurdistan
payment
* Emirates Global Aluminium picks arrangers for $4.9 bln
loan - sources
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain inflation up to 2.3 pct after meat subsidies
removed
OMAN
* Govt of Oman marketing $1 bln five-yr loan to banks -
sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to study raising fees for services -fin min quoted
