INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares wobble, dollar close to
8-month peak
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf slips on weak oil, Orascom Telecom
drags down Egypt
* UPDATE 3-Oil up on Saudi vow for stable prices; glut, firm
dollar weigh
* PRECIOUS-Gold, silver, platinum at multi-year lows on
robust dollar, Fed view
* Middle East Crude-Refinery demand supported by weaker
Dubai
* Kerry to meet Saudi, UAE officials on unifying Syrian
opposition
* UPDATE 4-Kerry calls for calm as Palestinian attacks on
Israelis surge
* Turk Telekom signs 5-year loan accord worth $826 million
* Russian air force flew 141 sorties, hit 472 targets in
Syria over weekend - RIA [ID:nR4N13D009
* Plaspak Kimya applies to suspension of bankruptcy
* Turkey seeks U.N. Security Council meeting over Turkmens
in Syria - sources
* BRIEF-Turkish central bank opens 1 billion lira repo
auction
* UPDATE 2-Turkish police, pro-Kurdish party at odds over
alleged attack on leader
* Cameron says convinced UK must strike Islamic State in
Syria
* Syrian army captures towns after Russian strikes - monitor
* Britain's Prince Charles: climate change root cause of
Syrian war
* Israel's Elbit says plane missile defence system passes
NATO test
* BRIEF-Turkey's Finansbank to hold investor meetings on
possible eurobond issue- bankers
* Turkish assets ease as government formation anticipated
* Turkey's Aselsan says signs deal on joint venture in Saudi
Arabia
* Russia formally eases ban on nuclear technology exports to
Iran
* EXCLUSIVE-Kurdish rebel leader says Turkish intransigence
harms fight against Islamic State
* BRIEF-Borusan Yatirim to participate in unit Borusan
Makina capital increase with 10.6 mln lira
* BRIEF-Genpower Holding sees Ankara metal factory to be
operational in H2-2016
* Albaraka Turk sets final guidance for $250 mln
capital-boosting sukuk - leads
* UPDATE 1-Gulf banks rush to loan market to cope with
liquidity squeeze
* UPDATE 2-EU, Turkey leaders to meet on migration on Nov 29
EGYPT
* UPDATE 1-Orascom Construction reports Q3 net income of
$24.5 mln
* Qalaa's Mashreq in talks to terminate liquid bulk station
contract at East Port Said
* Egypt finds five dead Sudanese migrants near Israel border
-sources
* Egypt issues $1.77 bln of one-year treasury bills at
average yield of 2.837 pct -statement
* Egypt to procure poultry locally following industry
pressure
* Egypt's remaining Islamist party cries foul as it flops in
election
* UPDATE 1-Siemens secures first funding for Egypt power
plant project
* Egyptian businesses urge end to capital controls to ease
forex pressures [ID: nL8N13I3UD]
* Egypt to control prices of 10 commodities as inflation
rises
* UPDATE 2-Orascom Construction sees power, transport as
growth areas
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi September imports drop 24 pct, non-oil exports
tumble
* INTERVIEW-Pertamina, Aramco to move closer to JV with $5
bln refinery upgrade plans
* Saudi cabinet imposes 2.5 pct yearly fee on undeveloped
land -statement
* UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia says ready to work with others to
stabilise oil market
* Iran ready to play bigger role in global gas market
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* HSBC cuts UAE retail, commercial bank jobs - source
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi raises $200 mln via 2-year note
* Emirates Global Aluminium launches $4.9 bln, 7-year loan
* VPS Healthcare will make Al Noor bid before takeover panel
deadline -sources
* BRIEF-Sanwaria Agro Oils to form a unit in Dubai
* UAE's First Gulf Bank cut close to 100 jobs last week -
sources
* Dubai builder Arabtec replaces acting CEO -sources
BAHRAIN
* Fitch Affirms Five Bahraini Banks; Outlook Stable
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Airways to launch Sharm el-Sheikh flights -KUNA
QATAR
* Eversendai secures contracts worth 316 mln rgt ESCB.KL
