DUBAI Nov 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares wobble, dollar close to 8-month peak

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf slips on weak oil, Orascom Telecom drags down Egypt

* UPDATE 3-Oil up on Saudi vow for stable prices; glut, firm dollar weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold, silver, platinum at multi-year lows on robust dollar, Fed view

* Middle East Crude-Refinery demand supported by weaker Dubai

* Kerry to meet Saudi, UAE officials on unifying Syrian opposition

* UPDATE 4-Kerry calls for calm as Palestinian attacks on Israelis surge

* Turk Telekom signs 5-year loan accord worth $826 million

* Russian air force flew 141 sorties, hit 472 targets in Syria over weekend - RIA [ID:nR4N13D009

* Plaspak Kimya applies to suspension of bankruptcy

* Turkey seeks U.N. Security Council meeting over Turkmens in Syria - sources

* BRIEF-Turkish central bank opens 1 billion lira repo auction

* UPDATE 2-Turkish police, pro-Kurdish party at odds over alleged attack on leader

* Cameron says convinced UK must strike Islamic State in Syria

* Syrian army captures towns after Russian strikes - monitor

* Britain's Prince Charles: climate change root cause of Syrian war

* Israel's Elbit says plane missile defence system passes NATO test

* BRIEF-Turkey's Finansbank to hold investor meetings on possible eurobond issue- bankers

* Turkish assets ease as government formation anticipated

* Turkey's Aselsan says signs deal on joint venture in Saudi Arabia

* Russia formally eases ban on nuclear technology exports to Iran

* EXCLUSIVE-Kurdish rebel leader says Turkish intransigence harms fight against Islamic State

* BRIEF-Borusan Yatirim to participate in unit Borusan Makina capital increase with 10.6 mln lira

* BRIEF-Genpower Holding sees Ankara metal factory to be operational in H2-2016

* Albaraka Turk sets final guidance for $250 mln capital-boosting sukuk - leads

* UPDATE 1-Gulf banks rush to loan market to cope with liquidity squeeze

* UPDATE 2-EU, Turkey leaders to meet on migration on Nov 29

EGYPT

* UPDATE 1-Orascom Construction reports Q3 net income of $24.5 mln

* Qalaa's Mashreq in talks to terminate liquid bulk station contract at East Port Said

* Egypt finds five dead Sudanese migrants near Israel border -sources

* Egypt issues $1.77 bln of one-year treasury bills at average yield of 2.837 pct -statement

* Egypt to procure poultry locally following industry pressure

* Egypt's remaining Islamist party cries foul as it flops in election

* UPDATE 1-Siemens secures first funding for Egypt power plant project

* Egyptian businesses urge end to capital controls to ease forex pressures [ID: nL8N13I3UD]

* Egypt to control prices of 10 commodities as inflation rises

* UPDATE 2-Orascom Construction sees power, transport as growth areas

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi September imports drop 24 pct, non-oil exports tumble

* INTERVIEW-Pertamina, Aramco to move closer to JV with $5 bln refinery upgrade plans

* Saudi cabinet imposes 2.5 pct yearly fee on undeveloped land -statement

* UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia says ready to work with others to stabilise oil market

* Iran ready to play bigger role in global gas market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* HSBC cuts UAE retail, commercial bank jobs - source

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi raises $200 mln via 2-year note

* Emirates Global Aluminium launches $4.9 bln, 7-year loan

* VPS Healthcare will make Al Noor bid before takeover panel deadline -sources

* BRIEF-Sanwaria Agro Oils to form a unit in Dubai

* UAE's First Gulf Bank cut close to 100 jobs last week - sources

* Dubai builder Arabtec replaces acting CEO -sources

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms Five Bahraini Banks; Outlook Stable

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways to launch Sharm el-Sheikh flights -KUNA

QATAR

* Eversendai secures contracts worth 316 mln rgt ESCB.KL (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)