DUBAI Nov 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed amid geopolitical tension, oil eases from highs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises, most markets fall on Turkey-Russia tensions

* US oil eases on profit-taking after rally on Mideast risk

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains on geopolitical tensions but US rate view drags

* Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin warns of "serious consequences"

* Obama, Hollande urge Russia to focus Syria attacks on Islamic State

* Apparent suicide attack on Tunisian presidential guard bus kills 12

* Iran expects nuclear deal to be implemented in early January

* U.S., France agree to scale up fight against Islamic State

TURKEY

* Turkey tells U.N. it shot down plane, defends right to do so

* EU sets up 3 bln euro fund for refugees in Turkey

* Ex-Wall Street banker Simsek to lead Turkish economy in new cabinet

* Turkey's minimum wage increase seen hitting retailers

* Turkish central bank keeps rates on hold, awaiting Fed move

EGYPT

* No explosives found in U.S.-bound parcels at Cairo airport -DHL

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 21-31 shipment

* Egypt, Israel rebuff bid to trim Sinai peacekeeping force - official

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, lower at parallel market

* Egypt's CIB to issue one bonus share for each four held

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco looking to invest in U.S. oil refineries -Bloomberg

* Saudi builder Binladin to cut about 15,000 jobs - sources

* BRIEF-Alara Resources updates on recent developments in Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co. held talks with potential acquirers to sell all or part of chipmaker Globalfoundries -Bloomberg

* Abraaj, IFC and IFC ALC Fund to sell stake in insurer Saham

* UAE's Borouge cutting costs to counter weak plastic prices

* Fitch: High UAE Islamic Finance Growth Continues in 2015

* Senior trio leave UAE's largest bank NBAD - sources

* BRIEF-NMC Health to buy majority stake in Fakih IVF for $189 mln

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain jails reporter on terrorism charges-rights group

* Bahrain's Nogaholding seeks debut $350 mln loan - sources

KUWAIT

* Oil pushes Kuwait dinar down to 2009 level in forwards

* TABLE-Kuwait October inflation edges up to 3.2 pct

QATAR

* MEDIA-Shell wins backing of Qataris for BG takeover - The Times

* Taliban appoint top official to Qatar political office (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)