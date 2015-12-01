DUBAI Dec 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm as focus turns to China PMI surveys

* MIDEAST STOCKS-MSCI, economy worries sink Qatar; Egypt down on FX fears

* Crude oil prices remain weak ahead of OPEC meeting

* Strong dollar, US rate hike prospects keep pressure on gold

* Iraq blames Iran after thousands of pilgrims storm border crossing

* White House: Russia has intensified strikes on Islamic State in Syria

* Britain to vote on Syria strikes this week, PM confident of support

* Iraqi Kurdistan to make November payments to oil companies - official

* OPEC November oil output rises, led by Iraq, Saudi - Reuters survey

* Algerian parliament approves 2016 budget, energy price increases

* RWE settles damages claims over Iraqi Kurdistan operations

* In unexpected twist, Assad ally may be Lebanon's next president

* Bahrain's Arcapita and Saudi's Al Rajhi Capital exit real estate fund

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for monthly loss, Turkey shrugs off sanctions

* Mideast funds a bit more positive on stocks, bearish on bonds-survey

TURKEY

* Turkey to act 'patiently' before taking any measures against Russia - Erdogan

* Turkey's Davutoglu wins parliamentary vote of confidence

* Russians sanctions to hit Turkey's current account deficit

* Turkish banks Jan-Oct net profit up 2 pct -watchdog

* Turkish October trade deficit narrows 42.5 percent year-on-year

EGYPT

* Egypt's new wheat subsidy will not affect local harvest or imports

* Auction yields on Egypt's 1.5-yr and 3-yr rise, 7-yr T-bonds drop

* Egypt M2 money supply up 19.6 pct in October -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco sets December propane price at $460 a tonne

* Three Saudi border soldiers killed in attack from Yemen

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* VPS Healthcare says won't make an offer for Al Noor Hospitals

QATAR

* Labour abuse still 'rampant' in Qatar five years after world cup bid - rights group

* Fitch Affirms Dolphin Energy's Bonds After Additional Debt Issue

* Qatar Airways to suspend Osaka service after slots row

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP fall to $42.28/bbl for January