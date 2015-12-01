BRIEF-Cerveau Technologies says finalization of a clinical supply agreement with Merck
* Cerveau Technologies Inc. Signs clinical supply agreement with merck for investigational tau imaging agent
DUBAI Dec 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm as focus turns to China PMI surveys
* MIDEAST STOCKS-MSCI, economy worries sink Qatar; Egypt down on FX fears
* Crude oil prices remain weak ahead of OPEC meeting
* Strong dollar, US rate hike prospects keep pressure on gold
* Iraq blames Iran after thousands of pilgrims storm border crossing
* White House: Russia has intensified strikes on Islamic State in Syria
* Britain to vote on Syria strikes this week, PM confident of support
* Iraqi Kurdistan to make November payments to oil companies - official
* OPEC November oil output rises, led by Iraq, Saudi - Reuters survey
* Algerian parliament approves 2016 budget, energy price increases
* RWE settles damages claims over Iraqi Kurdistan operations
* In unexpected twist, Assad ally may be Lebanon's next president
* Bahrain's Arcapita and Saudi's Al Rajhi Capital exit real estate fund
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for monthly loss, Turkey shrugs off sanctions
* Mideast funds a bit more positive on stocks, bearish on bonds-survey
TURKEY
* Turkey to act 'patiently' before taking any measures against Russia - Erdogan
* Turkey's Davutoglu wins parliamentary vote of confidence
* Russians sanctions to hit Turkey's current account deficit
* Turkish banks Jan-Oct net profit up 2 pct -watchdog
* Turkish October trade deficit narrows 42.5 percent year-on-year
EGYPT
* Egypt's new wheat subsidy will not affect local harvest or imports
* Auction yields on Egypt's 1.5-yr and 3-yr rise, 7-yr T-bonds drop
* Egypt M2 money supply up 19.6 pct in October -central bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco sets December propane price at $460 a tonne
* Three Saudi border soldiers killed in attack from Yemen
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* VPS Healthcare says won't make an offer for Al Noor Hospitals
QATAR
* Labour abuse still 'rampant' in Qatar five years after world cup bid - rights group
* Fitch Affirms Dolphin Energy's Bonds After Additional Debt Issue
* Qatar Airways to suspend Osaka service after slots row
OMAN
* Oman crude OSP fall to $42.28/bbl for January (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Cerveau Technologies Inc. Signs clinical supply agreement with merck for investigational tau imaging agent
WASHINGTON, May 4 A Republican healthcare bill to repeal and replace major portions of Obamacare cleared a first procedural hurdle in the U.S. House of Representatives when a rule guiding the debate was passed on Thursday.