INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fragile as commodity rout
stokes demand worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Stocks fall as regional investors cash out;
Qatar hits two-year low
* Oil prices rise as Japan machinery orders bounce, China
reforms import taxes
* Gold clings to gains but looming U.S. rate hike weighs
* Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman up; Saudi ships more oil to
Asia
* Russia casts doubt on possible Dec. 18 Syria meeting in
New York
* Russia says it hit Islamic State with submarine-launched
missile for first time
* Iraq at UN plays down dispute with Turkey over troop
deployment
* U.S. conducting 'serious review' of reports Iran conducted
missile test -official
* Aston Martin deciding between UK, US, Middle East for new
plant - source
* UN urges Jordan to let 12,000 stranded Syrian refugees
enter
* Palestinians look to 3G telecoms to add buzz to economy
* Arab Bank wins U.S. appeal over thousands of
terror-finance claims
* Syria's fractured opposition seeks elusive unity against
Assad
* Lebanese politician casts doubt on presidential deal
* Air France to resume Paris-Tehran flights after 8-year gap
* U.N. calls for rapid Libya accord after lawmakers propose
rival deal
* Yemen president confirms proposed 7-day ceasefire for
peace talks
TURKEY
* To hike or not to hike: Turkey's central bank faces
crucial test
* Turkey will impose sanctions on Russia if needed -PM
Davutoglu
* Turkey to continue to support private pensions despite
cost -Deputy PM Simsek
* Turkey aims for single-digit inflation through structural
reform -Simsek
EGYPT
* Egypt GDP growth to accelerate on the back of new
investments, megaprojects
* EGPC denies report it is negotiating to delay dollar
repayments
* Egypt sees tourist returns down 10 pct after plane crash,
eyes gradual recovery
* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, dips on black
market
* Egypt expects $1.5 bln in aid by year-end, eyeing IMF
* Qalaa Holdings reports $16 mln Q3 net loss
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia shipping more Nov-Dec crude to Asia to meet
robust demand
* Saudi's Naimi cuts a lonely figure in oil battle
* Saudi's Arab National Bank proposes 0.55 riyals/share
dividend for H2 2015
* Sadara starts operations at Jubail polyethylene plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Dana Gas says Kurdistan group has claims of more
than $11 bln
* Abu Dhabi GDP growth 5.2 pct in 2015, 4 pct in 2016 -
official
* UAE sees growth between 3 and 3.5 pct in 2015 and 2016
-minister
* Dubai 2015 GDP growth expected to be 4 pct - official
* UAE's ADNOC raises Nov Murban OSP diff to Dubai
KUWAIT
* Kuwait studying plans to raise corporate tax, cut
subsidies -commerce min
