DUBAI Dec 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as weak oil feeds growth worries, euro bullish

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar sink to multi-year lows as investors eye state budgets

* Crude prices edge up on dip in crude inventories, but glut still bites

* Gold sits tight as possible U.S. rate hike looms

* U.S. ready to send advisers, helicopters to help retake Iraq city

* Yemeni foreign minister says 7-day ceasefire can be renewed

* Russia, U.S. and UN to hold Syria talks in Geneva on Dec. 11

* Syrian opposition seeks to close ranks as army gains on ground

* U.S. gov't checking reports of Iran missile test - White House

* Middle East department store chain dumps Trump products

* US wishes Gulf allies would do more to battle Islamic State

* Lebanon speaker urges understanding over presidency -TV

* North Iraq oil exports top 600,000 bpd in November

TURKEY

* Erdogan: Turkish troops in Iraq at Iraqi PM's request since 2014

* Turkey's Davutoglu sees EU migrants, visa deal within 9 months

* Foe of Turkish President Erdogan slapped with U.S. lawsuit

* Russia halts Turkey nuclear work, Ankara looks elsewhere

* Inflation target should be set with government - Turkey cenbank chief

* Turkey curbs some power plant gas supply citing winter demand

EGYPT

* Greece, Cyprus, Egypt to speed up talks over sea boundaries

* Israel says will not forgo $1.8 bln compensation in Egyptian gas dispute

* Egypt to build 1 million homes for poor to help ease shortage - minister

* Egypt's Sidi Krir expects 2016 net profit to slip

SAUDI ARABIA

* Contractor Khodari says Saudi govt fails to sign university building contracts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai airport passenger traffic growth slows in October

* United Airlines to stop flying to Dubai

* Abu Dhabi Financial Group looking for deals at home

* UAE c.bank to start Basel III implementation process - governor

* Regulation hits UAE banks' dealings with US banks- central bank governor

* UAE October inflation falls to 3.7 pct year/year

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on UAE's banking system

KUWAIT

* Olympics-Kuwait ban remains in force as ties with IOC deteriorate

QATAR

* Qatar Airways CEO voices doubt about proposed EU air traffic accords

* Moody's affirms Commercial Bank's A1 deposit ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable

* Qatar to publish margin trading rules in next few days -bourse CEO

* Moody's- Low oil prices weigh on Qatar's hydrocarbon revenues, but economy to remain resilient in 2016

* Qatar sets Nov Marine crude OSP at $39.45/bbl, down $4.55

* Qatar budget break-even oil price will be lower than previous $65 a barrel - finmin

* Commercial Bank of Qatar says signs upsized $1 bln 3-yr loan

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Revises Outlook on 2 Bahraini Banks to Negative

* Fitch Revises Batelco's Outlook to Negative, Affirms at 'BBB-'

* Fitch Revises Mumtalakat's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-' (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)