DUBAI Dec 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble amid risk aversion; oil price, China yuan drop

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Risk-averse traders push Gulf mkts lower; Egypt stabilises

* Oil skids toward 11-year low as IEA warns of worse glut

* IEA sees oil glut worsening as demand growth slows

* Gold rebounds on dollar, still set for weekly fall

* Syria's Assad says he will not negotiate with armed groups

* Al Qaeda's Syria wing says truces only benefit government

* Russia says Riyadh talks do not speak for entire Syrian opposition

* Blasts near hospital in Syria's Homs city kill 16

* Islamic State truck bombs kill up to 60 people in Syrian town

* Thousands of Iraqis in Baghdad, Basra protest Turkish deployment in north

* Turks keeping troops in Iraqi camp, Baghdad turns to UN

* Russia calls Turkish troop deployment in Iraq "unlawful incursion"

* Islamic State bomber kills six Iraqi police near Saudi border

* Libya's rival factions agree date to sign U.N peace deal

* Yemen's warring sides say ceasefire to begin on Monday

* Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza

EGYPT

* Trial opens of Egypt's former agriculture minister accused of taking bribes

* Two Egyptian policemen jailed for torturing lawyer to death

* Egyptian judge postpones trial of 739 as courtroom cage too small

* Egypt inflation at five-month high as government fights price rises

* Eyeing rapid results, Egypt takes charge of building new capital

* Egypt's six month T-bill yields drop slightly, one-year nearly unchanged

* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian women vote for first time in local elections

* Saudi Prince Alwaleed calls Trump a disgrace, should quit presidential race

* Imprisoned Saudi blogger on hunger strike, wife says

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Trump's Dubai real estate partner strips his image, name from luxury golf project site

KUWAIT

* Kuwait ruling family member given suspended jail term-newspapers