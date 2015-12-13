DUBAI Dec 13 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble amid risk aversion; oil
price, China yuan drop
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Risk-averse traders push Gulf mkts lower;
Egypt stabilises
* Oil skids toward 11-year low as IEA warns of worse glut
* IEA sees oil glut worsening as demand growth slows
* Gold rebounds on dollar, still set for weekly fall
* Syria's Assad says he will not negotiate with armed groups
* Al Qaeda's Syria wing says truces only benefit government
* Russia says Riyadh talks do not speak for entire Syrian
opposition
* Blasts near hospital in Syria's Homs city kill 16
* Islamic State truck bombs kill up to 60 people in Syrian
town
* Thousands of Iraqis in Baghdad, Basra protest Turkish
deployment in north
* Turks keeping troops in Iraqi camp, Baghdad turns to UN
* Russia calls Turkish troop deployment in Iraq "unlawful
incursion"
* Islamic State bomber kills six Iraqi police near Saudi
border
* Libya's rival factions agree date to sign U.N peace deal
* Yemen's warring sides say ceasefire to begin on Monday
* Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza
EGYPT
* Trial opens of Egypt's former agriculture minister accused
of taking bribes
* Two Egyptian policemen jailed for torturing lawyer to
death
* Egyptian judge postpones trial of 739 as courtroom cage
too small
* Egypt inflation at five-month high as government fights
price rises
* Eyeing rapid results, Egypt takes charge of building new
capital
* Egypt's six month T-bill yields drop slightly, one-year
nearly unchanged
* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, weaker on black
market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabian women vote for first time in local elections
* Saudi Prince Alwaleed calls Trump a disgrace, should quit
presidential race
* Imprisoned Saudi blogger on hunger strike, wife says
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Trump's Dubai real estate partner strips his image, name
from luxury golf project site
KUWAIT
* Kuwait ruling family member given suspended jail
term-newspapers
