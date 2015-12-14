BRIEF-Veritone sees IPO of up to 2.5 mln shares of common stock
* Veritone Inc sees IPO of up to 2.5 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share - SEC filing
DUBAI Dec 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drop as oil rout deepens, yuan extends slide
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Shares retreat as investors cut back exposure to oil-linked markets
* Oil futures slip further after oversupply forecast
* Gold under pressure on looming U.S. interest rate hike
* Russia warns Turkey over Aegean warship incident
* Powers back unity government in Libya to deter Islamic State
* Dozens die in strikes on Syrian school district, other areas
* Saudi-led air strikes kill 19 Yemeni civilians - residents
* Iran's possible next Supreme Leader being examined - Rafsanjani
* Lebanon's Hariri says to pursue power-sharing plan for presidency
EGYPT
* Amnesty urges Egypt to free boy family says was abused by police
* Egypt seeks to drum up Gulf investments
* Egypt T-bill yields drop marginally at auction
* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, stronger on black market
* Egypt cbank injects dollars into banks in special measure to ease shortage
SAUDI ARABIA
* First women elected to Saudi local councils
* Saudi's SABIC says commissioning to start at new rubber plant
* Saudis to set strategy for era of cheap oil as red ink flows
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Trump's name restored at Dubai golf complex
QATAR
* Qatar Insurance proposes 2015 dividend of 25 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares
* Doha Bank says signs $575 mln, two-year loan
* Shell plans March maintenance shutdown at Pearl GTL plant in Qatar
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's market regulator approves Saudi Telecom takeover plan for Viva
* Kuwait court upholds one death sentence in mosque bombing- newspaper (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Veritone Inc sees IPO of up to 2.5 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share - SEC filing
* Q1 revenue $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.4 million