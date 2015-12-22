DUBAI Dec 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares edge up, crude claws back some ground

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai jumps, Saudi flat ahead of budget

* UPDATE 1-Oil prices edge up as northern hemisphere moves into peak winter demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold keeps gains from 2-day rally, but oil slump a worry

* Turkish assets hold steady ahead of expected rate hike

* EXCLUSIVE-In favoring Middle East ally, U.S. glossed over human rights record

EGYPT

* Egypt's EGPC buys 6 gasoline cargoes for Jan delivery -source

* Egypt's 5-year, 10-year treasury bonds steady at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi debut bond can expect warm investor welcome

QATAR

* BRIEF-Kiler REIT mandates Qatar's TFI to sell its entire properties in Sapphire

KUWAIT

* Largest Commercial Bank of Kuwait shareholder given nod to raise stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)