DUBAI Jan 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia stocks fall on China yuan, economy worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Most of Gulf weak, Saudi's Savola plunges on Iran tensions
* Oil prices edge higher after dropping to near 11-year lows
* PRECIOUS - Gold holds gains from two-day rally on safe-haven demand
* ANALYSIS-New Saudi-Iran crisis threatens wider escalation
* Iran says S.Arabia cannot cover up "crime" by cutting ties
* Syria opposition tells U.N. envoy Damascus must halt bombing before talks
* Saudi-Iran split dashes chance of OPEC deal to curb oil glut
* Yemen war intensifies amid mounting regional tension
* Gulf Arab states to hold extraordinary meeting on Iran - GCC statement
* Four armed men set Saudi Aramco bus on fire in oil province
* Saudi rift with Iran likely to hinder U.S. peace effort in Syria
* Islamic State territory shrinks in Iraq and Syria: U.S.-led coalition
* Palestinian who stabbed Israeli soldier shot dead in West Bank -army
* Bodies of 21 migrants found on Aegean coast - Turkish gendarmerie
* UAE emirate Sharjah plans sukuk issue in Q1 - sources
* Turkish army kills 14 Kurdish militants, one security officer dead
* Iran unveils second underground missile, likely to irk U.S
* Turkey releases Vice News reporter held on terrorism charges -Vice
* Turkish c.bank sees price hikes adding 0.7 pct points to inflation
* COLUMN-The 'marriage of convenience' between Saddam Hussein's men and Islamic State
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and black market
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise slightly to $16.445 bln in December
* Payment snag delays French wheat cargoes for Egypt -sources
* Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.4 pct in November - central bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Savola says to stay in Iran despite diplomatic rift
* Saudi's Al Tayyar to up Zakhr buy to 30 pct via $214.4 mln swap
* Saudi Arabia says "recent tensions" will not affect Syria talks-SPA
* Saudi regulator says airport privatisation open to foreigners
* Saudi Sipchem says gov't energy reforms to impact financials by 120 mln riyals
* Saudi civil aviation regulator to privatise Jeddah, Dammam airports in 2017
* Saudi Arabia raises Feb crude prices to Asia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE regulator tells banks to seek approval before disclosing dividends
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar closes $250 mln three-year loan - sources
QATAR
* Qatar central bank appears to cancel T-bill auction, bankers say
* Qatar November bank lending growth rises to 17.0 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait recalls envoy to Iran after attacks on Saudi missions
* Ooredoo Kuwait says chief operating officer resigns
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain halts flights to and from Iran - Al Arabiya TV and BNA
* Brother of prominent Islamic State preacher denies being IS member at Bahrain trial
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
