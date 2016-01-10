DUBAI Jan 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Stocks crater in worst week in 4 years; oil crumbles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf down on oil slide, economy fears

* 10-Oil down 10 pct after 5-day drop; Goldman says more losses needed

* Gold falls further from 9-week high after upbeat U.S. data

* Air strike kills dozens in Syria as UN envoy visits Damascus

* Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Iranian intereference in region

* Iran complains to U.N. about Saudi "provocations"

* Yemen government says peace talks may be postponed beyond mid-January

* Yemen reverses decision to expel U.N. Human Rights envoy

* Turkish army says 18 Kurdish militants killed in southeast

* Erdogan says attempted Islamic State attack vindicates Iraq deployment

* Iraqi PM Abadi pledges corruption drive after Sistani criticism

* Israeli soldiers shoot dead two Palestinian assailants - army

EGYPT

* Cairo, Red Sea attacks deal new blows to Egypt

* Egypt's GASC seeking cargoes of soyoil, sunflower oil

* Egypt's court of appeals rejects Mubarak and sons appeal of jail sentence

* Egypt's president Sisi launches loan program for SMEs

* Egypt minister suggests uprising anniversary protests would violate Islamic law

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco confirms studying options to list in capital markets

* Saudi Arabia may take more measures against Iran in execution row -foreign minister

* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q4 profit flat

* Saudi riyal hits record low vs dollar in 1-year forwards market

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain police fire tear gas, bird shot at protesters - witnesses

* Bahrain sentences three to life in prison for attack on police (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)