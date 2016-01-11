(Adds Aldar/Arabtec story, UAE press item)
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Asia shares fall sharply amid China confusion
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Small-caps pull down Saudi, Egypt slides
* Oil drops over 2 pct as China slowdown weighs; market
loses faith in rebound
* Gold firm on safe-haven demand as stocks face headwinds
* Arab foreign ministers accuse Iran of undermining regional
security
* Turkish central bank raises maximum forex collateral ratio
* Iraq bans poultry imports from 24 countries over avian flu
threat
* Saudi Arabia, Iran say dispute won't affect Syria talks
EGYPT
* Egypt's core inflation rate eased in December
* Egyptian treasury bill yields rise at Sunday's auction
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and on black market
* After 3-year gap, Egyptian parliament picks speaker to
push through Sisi laws
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates
* Saudi Aramco would sell downstream ops, not upstream
-sources
* Saudi Arabia's oil output steady in Dec at 10.144 mln bpd
- source
* Saudi dairy company Almarai buys land in California to
grow fodder
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* Emirati sentenced to death for joining Islamic State -
newspapers
* Song and dance celebrating Gulf stability takes to Dubai
stage
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties awards $545 mln contract to
Dubai's Arabtec
* Etisalat CEO expects govt royalties to remain unchanged
for the time being (www.thenational.ae)
QATAR
* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar cuts Dec crude OSPs to lowest since 2004
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Oman Q4 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
