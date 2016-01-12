DUBAI Jan 12 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary as China concerns remain,
oil drops
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Petchem, small-caps boost Saudi market;
banks weigh on Abu Dhabi
* Crude oil prices fall as much as 20 pct since beginning
of the year
* PRECIOUS- Gold edges up after 2-day decline, China
concerns support
* Turkish inflation seen dropping to 5 pct by 2018 - Simsek
* Turkish trade deficit seen gradually widening to $71.8 bln
in 2018
* Iran seeks to limit diplomatic fall-out from Saudi embassy
attacks
* On Iran-Saudi rift, Gulf Arab states tread with caution
EGYPT
* Egypt's Orascom Construction says wins $420 mln power
plant contract
* Letters of credit for delayed French wheat bound for Egypt
issued -traders
* Egypt's treasury bond yields rise at Monday's auction
* Saudi to meet Egypt's petroleum needs for 3 months with
payment facilities -Egyptian official
* Egypt central bank amends rules to encourage banks to lend
to more clients
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SABIC says output from polyacetal plant to start
early 2017
* Saudi riyal volatility due to unrealistic expectations of
speculators - c.bank governor
* Saudi's Tasnee sees cost cutting boosting profitability by
end 2016
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco would sell downstream ops, not
upstream -sources
* Aramco chairman says "serious consideration" under way to
do public listing - WSJ
* Saudi man repatriated from Guantanamo prison -Pentagon
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BRIEF-China Sunergy announces joint venture with UAE-based
Z-one Holding
* UAE revokes licence of Al Zarooni Exchange on anti-money
laundering violations
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank picks arrangers for 100 mln dinar
bond - sources
OMAN
* Oman sets new gasoline, diesel prices - agency
* Omantel picks three banks for possible sukuk sale - leads
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain raises domestic gasoline prices from Tuesday
-agency
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)