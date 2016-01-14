DUBAI Jan 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid as crude oil plumbs 12-year lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 25-mth low as foreign traders exit; other mkts weak

* Brent falls to another 12-yr low on oversupply gloom LCOc1 CLc1

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower, decline in stock markets limits losses

* U.S. leads 24 strikes in Syria, Iraq against IS -statement

* Iran frees U.S. sailors with start of nuclear deal in sight

* Iran state TV shows footage of U.S. sailor apologising

* U.N. report allowing for Iran sanctions relief may come on Friday

* Iran says didn't receive request for OPEC emergency meeting -Shana

* Fifteen Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi-led air strike -residents

* As economy crumbles, Sudan ditches Iran for Saudi patronage

* U.S. House passes bill seeking Iran deal clamp-down

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco's electricity capacity to exceed 12,000 MW by 2019

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 net profit climbs 11.6 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q4 net profit rises 16.6 pct

* Saudi government to keep controlling stake if it lists Aramco - CEO

* Four suitors express interest in Saudi gym chain Bodymasters - sources

* Saudi market regulator approves REIT listing rules

* Saudi Arabia keeps Feb crude supply to Asia steady

* Deposits drop, Q4 profit up at Saudi banks NCB, Fransi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India's Care Hospitals

* Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA appoints Dodge as private equities head

* MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints UAE country head

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to permanently shut heavy oil unit at Shuaiba -KNPC

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank says in final stages of picking banks for 100 mln dinar bond

* Kuwait's Shi'ite MPs boycott parliament amid protests over death sentences

QATAR

* INTERVIEW-Pakistan expects to agree LNG price with Qatar this month or next

* Qatari bank QNB eyes capital-boosting bonds after Q4 profit rise

* Qatar National Bank Q4 net profit rises 5.3 pct - Reuters calculations

* Al Jazeera America news channel to close by April 30

OMAN

* Omantel says launches 50 mln rial debut sukuk

