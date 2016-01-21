DUBAI Jan 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up as crude bounces, sentiment still fragile

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region hit by fresh sell-off, Saudi down 5 pct as oil sags

* Oil prices stabilise but market sentiment remains bearish

* Gold keeps near 1-1/2-week top as safe-haven draw remains intact

* S.Korea to boost economic ties with Iran after lifting of sanctions

* U.S. approves nearly $2 bln in weapons for Iraqi F-16 fighter jets

* Erdogan aide calls for nationalisation of Turkey's Isbank

* Iran's Khamenei suggests wants only conservative election candidates, hinting at rift with Rouhani

* As regulation bites, Turkish banks seen cooling growth in 2016

* Venezuela's call for emergency OPEC meet gets doubtful response

* Hit by oil price drop, Algeria turns to China for funds

* Red tape, political risks could stall investment in Iran

* Iraq proposes deferred payment for CNPC oilfield development

* German exports to Gulf surge despite oil price slump -official data

* Gulf Arab states working on joint missile defence-Bahrain

* Emerging markets set for $448 billion outflows this year -IIF

* Syria's opposition says cannot attend talks if third party joins

* Nigeria's regulators aim for debut sovereign sukuk in 2016

* Islamic finance set sights on standard for gold-based products

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco in advanced talks to buy China refinery stakes -chairman

* Saudi-backed shipping line UASC resumes Iran business

* Saudi's STC Q4 profit drops as costs outweigh revenue growth

* Saudi's Ma'aden swings to net loss in Q4, no dividends

* Saudi's Sipchem Q4 net profit slides 80.4 pct

* Saudi's Savola Q4 profit rises 18.6 pct - statement

* Saudi cuts advance payments to firms for state contracts -paper

* Saudi central bank warns banks against riyal speculation

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group Q4 net profit falls 6.9 pct

* Saudi contractor al-Khodari swings to Q4 net loss

EGYPT

* China's Xi offers support to Egypt ahead of uprising anniversary

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 20-March 1 shipment

* Fitch: New Egyptian Bank Rules Could Weaken Asset Quality COMI.CA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Brazilian businessman Batista transfers more stakes to UAE's Mubadala

* Sharjah reopens Gulf sukuk market with $500 mln 5-year deal

* Dubai police say New Year's hotel fire caused by short-circuit

* Canada's Brookfield expects Dubai office demand to shrug off oil slump

* UAE c.bank halts foreign banks waivers on state-linked lending - sources

* UAE bank lending, money supply growth pick up in December

* UAE RAKBANK cuts up to 250 expat jobs, recruits in wholesale banking

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's emir urges budget cuts to cope with oil price drop

* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank says gets regulatory nod for capital-boosting sukuk

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain bourse to trade T-bills as state debt swells (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)