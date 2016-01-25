DUBAI Jan 25 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise after U.S. snowstorm
rescues oil price
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major bourses rebound after oil, global
stock markets recover
* Crude extends gains after surge on short-covering, cold
spell
* Gold gains on hopes of fewer Fed hikes amid shaky global
economy
* After sanctions, Iranian and foreign firms await the good
times
* Syrian opposition says Kerry applies pressure over peace
talks
* Islamic State video purports to show Paris attackers,
threatens Britain
* Iraq summons Saudi envoy over comments on Iran-backed
militias
* Sanctions lifted, Iran's Rouhani heads to Europe to drum
up business
* Fires put out at major Libyan oil terminal
* Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition will join work on new
constitution
* Netanyahu seeks to return Israeli army-evicted settlers to
West Bank houses
* Algeria summons Morocco envoy, detains Moroccans headed to
Libya -sources
* Tunisia's democracy will be preserved 'whatever the cost'
- PM
* Palestinian girl, 13, shot dead after trying to stab
Israeli guard-police
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco chairman says IPO could be open to
international markets
* Saudi to seek foreign non-oil investors as crude slumps
* Saudi Arabian Airlines to raise 5 bln riyals in Islamic
bonds in Q2
EGYPT
* Yields on Egypt's 3-year, 7-year treasury bonds drop at
auction
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, strengthened on black
market
* Egypt's Juhayna boosts Q4 net profit by 85 percent
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE December inflation edges up to 3.6 pct
* UAE c.bank Q4 survey shows downtrend in demand for credit
* Arabtec JV receives letter of intent for Bahrain airport
modernisation works
* UAE to cut subsidies on electricity and gas sold to power
plants-newspaper
KUWAIT
* Kuwait December inflation edges down to 3.0 percent
* Viva Kuwait says Q4 net profit down 9 pct, no dividend for
2015
QATAR
* Doha Bank CEO expects tough 2016 on global economy
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp buys stake in Saudi supermarket group Bindawood
Holding
* Bahrain accuses jailed opposition leader of incitement
