DUBAI Jan 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares, oil skid as global growth concerns dominate

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Bearish sentiment thwarts mkt rally; Saudi near-flat

* Oil extends slide to retest $30 as oversupply worries return

* PRECIOUS - Gold hits two-week high as equities retreat again

* Kerry hopes for clarity on Syria talks within 24 to 48 hrs

* Global insurers plot cautious course to Iran

* INSIGHT-After sanctions, Iranian and foreign firms await the good times

* Iran, Saudi should reduce tension - Iran deputy foreign minister

* OPEC sec-gen urges non-OPEC to help clear oil stocks overhang

* Sanctions lifted, Iran's Rouhani heads to Europe to drum up business

* UN sees six-month Syria talks starting on Friday

* OPEC officials see oil market begin to start rebalancing

* Mega deals announced as Iranian president travels to Italy

* WRAPUP 1-OPEC, Russia talk of oil teamwork, but Saudi talks of investment

SAUDI ARABIA

* UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco chief says maintaining oil and gas investment

* UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco says oil supply, demand to balance before long at "moderate" price

* Iran, Saudi should reduce tension-Iran deputy formin

* INTERVIEW-Saudi consumer spending growth slowing, big retailer says

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical recommends 2 riyals dividend for 2015

* Saudi Arabia presents plan to move beyond oil

EGYPT

* Little sign of protest on anniversary of Egypt's uprising

* INTERVIEW-Hero of Egypt's uprising feels rejected five years on

* Five years after Egypt uprising, police -- not activists -- celebrated

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TAQA revises withdrawal outage at Dutch Bergermeer gas storage site

* UAE bank UNB Q4 net profit falls 55 pct, trims 2015 dividend

* UAE insurer ADNIC confirms $106 mln capital raising plans

* Abu Dhabi's Aabar seeks $2.5 bln to refinance loan - sources

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi has shut market-making operation -sources

QATAR

* Qatar sees oil market rebalancing after one more downturn cycle

* OPEC evaluating need for extraordinary meeting - Qatar

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar in talks for sovereign sukuk issue as early as March - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank says remains committed to dollar peg

* Bahrain regulator says no decision on fate of Iran's Future Bank

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)