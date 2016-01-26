DUBAI Jan 26 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares, oil skid as global growth
concerns dominate
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Bearish sentiment thwarts mkt rally; Saudi
near-flat
* Oil extends slide to retest $30 as oversupply worries
return
* PRECIOUS - Gold hits two-week high as equities retreat
again
* Kerry hopes for clarity on Syria talks within 24 to 48 hrs
* Global insurers plot cautious course to Iran
* INSIGHT-After sanctions, Iranian and foreign firms await
the good times
* Iran, Saudi should reduce tension - Iran deputy foreign
minister
* OPEC sec-gen urges non-OPEC to help clear oil stocks
overhang
* Sanctions lifted, Iran's Rouhani heads to Europe to drum
up business
* UN sees six-month Syria talks starting on Friday
* OPEC officials see oil market begin to start rebalancing
* Mega deals announced as Iranian president travels to Italy
* WRAPUP 1-OPEC, Russia talk of oil teamwork, but Saudi
talks of investment
SAUDI ARABIA
* UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco chief says maintaining oil and gas
investment
* UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco says oil supply, demand to balance
before long at "moderate" price
* Iran, Saudi should reduce tension-Iran deputy formin
* INTERVIEW-Saudi consumer spending growth slowing, big
retailer says
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical recommends 2 riyals dividend for
2015
* Saudi Arabia presents plan to move beyond oil
EGYPT
* Little sign of protest on anniversary of Egypt's uprising
* INTERVIEW-Hero of Egypt's uprising feels rejected five
years on
* Five years after Egypt uprising, police -- not activists
-- celebrated
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TAQA revises withdrawal outage at Dutch Bergermeer gas
storage site
* UAE bank UNB Q4 net profit falls 55 pct, trims 2015
dividend
* UAE insurer ADNIC confirms $106 mln capital raising plans
* Abu Dhabi's Aabar seeks $2.5 bln to refinance loan -
sources
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi has shut market-making
operation -sources
QATAR
* Qatar sees oil market rebalancing after one more downturn
cycle
* OPEC evaluating need for extraordinary meeting - Qatar
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar in talks for sovereign sukuk issue as
early as March - sources
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain central bank says remains committed to dollar peg
* Bahrain regulator says no decision on fate of Iran's
Future Bank
