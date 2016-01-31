DUBAI Jan 31 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump worldwide as Bank of Japan rate
goes negative
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks gain and volumes grow as oil
rises over $33
* Oil rises, pares losses in January on hopes for production
deal
* Iran pushes OPEC oil output to new high as sanctions are
lifted - Reuters survey
* POLL-Oil to average just over $40 in 2016, biggest cut to
forecasts in a year
* Iran crude exports hit 2-yr high, up more than 20 pct for
Jan-Feb
* Gulf airlines squeezed by Iran tensions
* Gold set for biggest monthly gain in a year
* Stage is set for Syria peace talks as opposition arrives
in Geneva
* Turkey says Russian jet violated its airspace again, warns
of consequences
* Iraq will cooperate with any production-cutting decisions
-oil minister
* France to recognise Palestinian state unless deadlock with
Israel broken
SAUDI ARABIA
* Suicide, shooting attack on Saudi Shi'ite mosque kills
four
* End to Saudi Algosaibi debt saga inches closer as
creditors meet
* Saudi December bank lending growth rises, money supply
slows
* Saudi c.bank net foreign assets drop 3.1 pct m/m in
December
* Ambitious Saudi reforms may not avert looming economic
slump
EGYPT
* Turkey says Russian jet violated its airspace, envoy
summoned
* Egypt central bank keeps main interest rates unchanged
* Yields on Egypt's 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at
auction on Thursday
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai opens consultancy tender for $27 billion green fund
* Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar says operating at 70 pct capacity
* UAE bank UAB winds down SME business as it seeks to return
to profit
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo digs into Myanmar, says to target the mass
market
OMAN
* Oman signs oil concession agreement with local company
KUWAIT
* Kuwait sees budget deficit jumping by 50 pct in 2016-17
* Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit rises 10 pct, hikes
dividend
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says austerity plans in line with IMF
