DUBAI Feb 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Scramble for safety boosts yen, gold and bonds

* Oil prices fall on U.S. storage glut, ongoing economic woes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil drops; foreigners buy in Egypt

* Flight to safety sends gold surging above $1,200 after Yellen

* UN Security Council members push Russia to stop Aleppo bombing

* Damascus expects tough but short battle for Aleppo

* Iran sets March Light OSP at $0.80/bbl below Oman/Dubai for Asia -source

* Pakistan signs landmark 15-year LNG supply deal with Qatar

* Iraqi PM's bid to reshuffle cabinet could cost him his job

* Sovereign funds' selling could hit $700 bln of European stocks

* OPEC points to larger oil surplus in 2016, says low prices hurting economy

* In Yemen war, hospitals bombed to rubble, starvation spreads

* Khomeini grandson loses appeal to stand in Iranian election

* Iran can't cut oil output as it needs to regain market share -official

* Iran to upgrade missiles, get Russian defence system - minister

* Hunting houbara: royal kidnap casts spotlight on Gulf 'sport of kings'

* Libya must lead anti-Islamic State effort, Egypt's foreign minister says

* Foreign oil companies to settle Iran's debt in euros- oil minister

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB posts 26 pct jump in 2015 net profit to 4.7 bln Egyptian pounds

* Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation falls to 10.1 pct in Jan

* Egyptian court acquits Mubarak-era minister of corruption charges

* In Egypt, medicines disappear from shelves as dollar crisis bites

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King Salman to visit Moscow in mid-March - RIA cites Kremlin aide

* Saudi Arabia says ready to send forces to Syria if coalition decides

* Saudi stock market says to start trading from 1000 local time

* Saudi's three mobile operators in talks to create tower company -report

* Saudi's Bank Albilad plans 1-2 billion riyal sukuk issue in Q2 -CNBC

* Saudi to keep March crude supply to Asia steady-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Want to be happy, tolerant, young? UAE has a ministry for that

* India seeks UAE investment in energy sector

* UAE's food firm Agthia aims to double revenue to $1 bln by 2020 - CEO

* Writedown stalls profit momentum for Dubai's Emaar Properties

* Budget carrier flydubai's 2015 net profit slumps 60 pct on FX, mkts

* New risk management, governance rules for UAE banks by year-end

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Zain Q4 profit rises 8 pct

* Kuwait seals April-March full-range naphtha at $10/T premium

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Omantel scraps $130 mln dual-currency sukuk issue, cites high rates

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp seeks more deals after first half profit rises

* Investcorp seeks more deals after first half profit rises

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates