DUBAI Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mostly firm, China sets yuan higher

* Oil edges down, pares Friday's jump of over 10 pct

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt sink but UAE, Qatar climb

* Gold dips for second day as stocks gain; China return eyed

* OPEC members increasingly keen to end oil glut -Nigeria oil minister

* Obama urges Russia to stop bombing "moderate" Syria rebels

* Defying global slump, Iran stocks soar on sanctions relief

* Iran offers mining riches post-sanctions, but investors cautious

* FACTBOX-Iran's mineral wealth spans gold to zinc

EGYPT

* Months after announcing it, Egypt backtracks on farmer subsidy reform

* Egypt to pay local farmers 420 Egyptian pounds per ardeb of wheat

* Sigma to launch Egypt's exchange for grains trading - CEO

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, weaker on black market

* Egyptian court reverses policeman's jail sentence for killing activist

* Egypt's CIB accepts final OTMT offer for CI Capital -market sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi sovereign fund Sanabil buys 20 pct of Almana General Hospitals

* Saudi central bank raises loan-to-deposit ratio -sources

* Saudi troop deployment in Syria up to US-led coalition -foreign minister

* Saudi Arabia says Switzerland to handle its consular affairs in Iran

* No date set for Saudi king's visit to Russia-SPA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Dana Gas swings to Q4 profit on RWE arbitration gain

* UAE lender ADIB Q4 profit up 16.6 pct, raises dividend

* UAE's Etisalat Q4 net profit rises 2.7 pct

* UAE telco du Q4 net profit falls 10.1 pct

* Dubai contractor Drake & Scull Q4 net profit jumps

* UAE soldier killed in Yemen fighting - state news

OMAN

* BP extends scope of Khazzan gas field development in Oman

* Oman says may focus on domestic, not regional rail system

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain on path to recovery five years after revolt, says police chief (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)