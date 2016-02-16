DUBAI Feb 16 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend gains as investor fears
ease
* U.S. crude jumps as big producers set for Doha meet
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Loan-deposit shift boosts Saudi; most
markets firm
* MIDEAST MONEY-Defying global slump, Iran stocks soar on
sanctions relief
* Gold keeps losses as equities rebound dents safe-haven
demand
* Oil powers fly to Doha for private pow-wow as $30 crude
woes mount
* Russia asks UN Security Council to discuss Turkish
shelling in Syria
* Missiles in Syria kill 50 as schools, hospitals hit;
Turkey accuses Russia
* Iraqi PM offers to pay Kurds' salaries in exchange for oil
* Lebanon presidency deadlock persists as Hariri stands by
Franjieh
* Samples confirm Islamic State used mustard gas in Iraq
-diplomat
* Nearly 5,700 buildings in Iraq's Ramadi need repair, U.N.
says
* Samarra's Sunnis fear displacement a decade after Iraq
shrine attack
* Moody's says Jordanian banks see improving operating
conditions but risks remain
* Iran expects Japan's oil purchases to reach pre-sanctions
levels -Shana
* In Syrian war, a bigger role for Russian strategists
* Iran aims to buy 9 mln tonnes of domestic wheat - Press TV
EGYPT
* Egypt rejects U.S. soybean cargoes -traders
* Egypt raises deposit cap to $1 million for exporters
* Beltone manages 10 merger and acquisitions, seeks to boost
assets
* Egypt's 5- and 10-year bond yields rise slightly at
auction
* Egyptian pound falls to 9 against dollar in black market
trade
* Italy's Eni invested $4 bln on first phase of Zohr gas
field -Egyptian official
* Saudi to supply Egypt with monthly 800,000 T of oil
products for 3 months -EGPC official
* Egypt's CIB agrees to sell CI Capital for $118 million
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi business leader asks king to aid building firms
* Moody's downgrades Dar Al Arkan's rating to B1; negative
outlook
* Saudi's Arabian Cement cuts H2 dividend
* Saudi Electricity expands sukuk programme to $2.5 bln
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UN experts condemn trial of foreign nationals in the UAE,
call for release
* UAE names Sultan al-Jaber general manager of ADNOC
* Nakheel seeking 5 bln dirhams loan, first sizable
borrowing since crisis
* UAE's Aldar Properties manages stock release as market
slows
* Al Noor Hospitals says merger with Mediclinic completed
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties to extend debt maturities
KUWAIT
* Kuwait c.bank engineers ease of pressure on dinar -bankers
* Kuwait's KIPCO says Q4 net profit rises 10.7 pct
OMAN
* Petroleum Development Oman to borrow abroad, minister says
* Oman Oil Co to restructure to support expansion
BAHRAIN
* Four U.S. journalists detained in Bahrain -journalists
group
* Bahrain's Batelco Q4 net profit gains 2.4 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)