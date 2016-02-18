DUBAI Feb 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain as crude oil bounce boosts risk assets

* Oil prices climb further on Iran support for oil output cap

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises before oil meeting, Egypt firm

* Gold dips on higher stocks; Fed minutes offer some support

* Malaysian Islamic banks launch investment account platform

* EXCLUSIVE-Radioactive material stolen in Iraq raises security concerns

* Car bomb attack on military in Turkish capital kills 28

* Aid reaches residents of besieged Syrian towns - U.N.

* S&P cuts Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Oman, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, spares Russia

* Iranian banks reconnected to SWIFT network after four-year hiatus

* Iran says supports Doha decision on oil output "ceiling" -Shana

* Russia, U.S. military to meet on Syria ceasefire this week - Interfax

* Russia to sign contract this year to sell Su-30SM fighter jets to Iran -RIA

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi says won't hesitate to send troops to Gulf if asked

* Egypt's central bank cracks down on exchange bureaus as black market surges

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says oil freeze deal will have positive impact on supply-demand balance

* UAE says supports production freeze deal if supported by all OPEC and Russia

* UAE lender Mashreq expects wholesale bank to outgrow market in 2016

* Dubai's financial centre remains confident of expansion

* Abu Dhabi Financial Group lifts stake in GFH to 10 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait signs oil export deal for 100,000 bpd to Asia - agency

* Leak at Kuwaiti oil well site, no gas spill recorded -agency

QATAR

* Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q4 net profit rises 27 pct

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman proposes cash dividend of 0.040 rials/share for 2015

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says talking with lead managers after S&P downgrade

* Bahrain lifts bond re-tap to $750 mln, launches at tight end (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)