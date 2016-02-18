DUBAI Feb 18 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain as crude oil bounce boosts
risk assets
* Oil prices climb further on Iran support for oil output
cap
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises before oil meeting, Egypt firm
* Gold dips on higher stocks; Fed minutes offer some support
* Malaysian Islamic banks launch investment account platform
* EXCLUSIVE-Radioactive material stolen in Iraq raises
security concerns
* Car bomb attack on military in Turkish capital kills 28
* Aid reaches residents of besieged Syrian towns - U.N.
* S&P cuts Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Oman, Kazakhstan, Bahrain,
spares Russia
* Iranian banks reconnected to SWIFT network after four-year
hiatus
* Iran says supports Doha decision on oil output "ceiling"
-Shana
* Russia, U.S. military to meet on Syria ceasefire this week
- Interfax
* Russia to sign contract this year to sell Su-30SM fighter
jets to Iran -RIA
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi says won't hesitate to send troops to Gulf if
asked
* Egypt's central bank cracks down on exchange bureaus as
black market surges
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says oil freeze deal will have positive impact on
supply-demand balance
* UAE says supports production freeze deal if supported by
all OPEC and Russia
* UAE lender Mashreq expects wholesale bank to outgrow
market in 2016
* Dubai's financial centre remains confident of expansion
* Abu Dhabi Financial Group lifts stake in GFH to 10 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait signs oil export deal for 100,000 bpd to Asia -
agency
* Leak at Kuwaiti oil well site, no gas spill recorded
-agency
QATAR
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q4 net profit rises 27 pct
OMAN
* Ooredoo Oman proposes cash dividend of 0.040 rials/share
for 2015
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says talking with lead managers after S&P
downgrade
* Bahrain lifts bond re-tap to $750 mln, launches at tight
end
