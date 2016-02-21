DUBAI Feb 21 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip after good week, as oil prices
lose gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on oil hopes, ignore debt
downgrades
* Oil down 4 pct as U.S. glut overshadows producer talks
* Oil output freeze deal talks should end by March 1, says
Russian minister
* Half of global oil glut may disappear if output deal
works, says Russia
* Gold retreats after rally but interest rate view supports
* Syria's Assad says he is ready for truce if 'terrorists'
do not exploit it
* Saudi minister says Syrian rebels should get
surface-to-air missiles
* Turkey calls for unconditional US support against Kurdish
YPG
* Kurdish militant group TAK claims responsibility for
Ankara bombing
* Al Qaeda militants seize southern Yemen town, kill militia
leader
* Iraq sentences 40 to death over Islamic State's mass
killing of captured soldiers
* Saudi Arabia says suspends $3 bln package to Lebanese
army, aid to security forces
EGYPT
* Egypt signs $500 mln facility agreement with Afreximbank
to ease FX shortage
* Egypt's strategic wheat reserves to last until start of
June -minister
* Egypt's GASC says buys 240,000 T French and Russian wheat
* Egypt's Sisi tells interior minister to crack down on
abuses by police
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, black market under
pressure
* Yields on Egypt's 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi charm offensive buys it time as S&P downgrades debt
* Saudi Aramco to start offshore gas soon for giant Wasit
project
* Saudi's SAFCO plans maintenance at ammonia, urea plants in
2016
* Saudi Arabia's NCB to close branches in Lebanon
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Flydubai CEO expects difficult 2016 as yield pressure
continues
KUWAIT
* Ooredoo Kuwait lifts 2015 dividend despite swinging to Q4
loss
* Saudi's STC takes majority control of Kuwait's Viva
QATAR
* Qatar's Nakilat Q4 profit rises 12.1 pct
* Qatar Petroleum picks HSBC as adviser on Al Shaheen sale
-sources
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain cancels $750 mln bond sale after S&P downgrade
* Aluminium Bahrain swings to Q4 net loss on prices,
retirement scheme
