INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, yields rise, backed by U.S. data;
stocks, oil fade
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets end mixed in modest volumes
* MIDEAST MONEY-U.S. dollar liquidity tightens in Gulf after
downgrades
* Oil ends down on profit-taking but still up strongly on
week
* Gold rises as bullish technicals, fund flows counter
equity gains
* G20 to say world needs to look beyond ultra-easy policy
for growth 011
* Rouhani, moderates make big gains in Iran polls-early
results
* Guns fall mostly silent as delicate Syria truce takes
effect
* Islamic State attacks Kurdish-held town on Turkish border
* Hezbollah signals no end to Saudi crisis; c.bank reassures
on currency
* Lebanon's central bank governor sees no risk to pound
* Arab coalition air strikes kill 40 northeast of Yemen
capital
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Electricity to be split up by year-end -regulator
* Saudi Arabia blacklists 4 firms, 3 Lebanese men over
Hezbollah ties
* Saudi's Yansab lowers gas feedstock price rise impact
assessment
* MIDEAST DEBT-Rating agency risk mounts for Saudi as views
diverge
* Saudi Aramco revives bidding for $2 bln Ras Tanura clean
fuels -sources
* Saudi pointman for reform has troubleshooter reputation
EGYPT
* Egypt has wheat reserves to last until mid-June -supplies
minister
* Italian killing highlights assault on academic freedom in
Egypt
* OTMT asks Beltone subsidiary to complete purchase of CI
Capital
* Yields on Egypt's 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's TECOM Group talks to banks about 1 bln dirhams
loan
* Abu Dhabi's Aabar closes in on near-4 bln euro financing
-sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KIPCO begins bond roadshow on March 1
QATAR
* Qatar's Nebras to buy Engie's stake in Indonesian power
producer
* Qatar December bank credit growth slows to 12.7 pct
BAHRAIN
* Ahli United Bank gets regulator approval for MEFIC Capital
stake buy
* Bahrain jails four men on terrorism charges
