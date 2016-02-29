DUBAI Feb 29 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off to cautious start after
G20, US data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices buoy Gulf; Global Telecom aids
Egypt
* Oil prices rise, signs mount that market is bottoming out
* Gold holds near $1,220; eyes best month in four years
* UN plans aid for 154,000 besieged Syrians in next 5 days
* Syria rebels say attacks by army and Russian planes
threaten truce
* Iran's Rouhani welcomes poll wins that could mean faster
reform
* Oil prices "totally unacceptable", Nigerian president
tells Qatar's ruler
* Arab League chief says will not seek new term -state news
agency
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi money supply growth picks up in January
* Saudi c.bank net foreign assets fall 2.4 pct in January
* Saudi central bank plans government-backed mortgage scheme
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB says signs deal to sell investment bank to
Orascom
* Egyptian T-bill yields rise, signals possible interest
rate hike
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, stronger on black
market
* Egypt's CIB appoints former central bank governor Ramez as
managing director
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE cuts March gasoline prices, raises diesel
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar January trade surplus shrinks 58 pct y/y
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)