DUBAI, March 2 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to test Feb peak after
upbeat U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise with oil, Egypt weakens on
rate fears
* Oil prices fall on huge build in U.S. crude stocks
* Gold extends losses on robust U.S. data, higher stocks
* South Korea plans to buy more Iranian condensate
* Hezbollah sees new struggle in Lebanon, denounces Saudi
Arabia
* U.N. aims to restart Syria peace talks on March 9
* Emerging markets industry sinks into post-boom soul
searching
* Iraq-Turkey pipeline to be fixed by end of week-Kurdish
source
* Oil prices have bottomed out, but growth will not be sharp
-IEA
* Elections gains unlikely to shift Iran power balance fast
* Iran says oil exports still constrained post-sanctions
* Turkey to liquidate Bank Asya if sale not agreed within
three months
* Frontline says resolving Iran oil shipping insurance
issues still months away
* Iran must privatise car industry, president says
SAUDI ARABIA
* Prominent Saudi cleric injured in Philippines shooting
* Up to six bidders vie for PetroRabigh construction
contract -sources
* Saudi Arabia expected to raise April crude prices to Asia
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for April 5-14 shipment
* Egypt seen raising interest rates as pressures mount
* Egypt's Pioneers to complete Rooya listing in H2 2016
* Egyptian pound weakens on black market amid uncertainty
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Smaller UAE companies struggle for finance as nervy banks
tighten credit
* UAE says everyone should move towards freezing oil
production
* Dubai's Arabtec says no material news to affect its share
price
* Dubai's du proposes higher dividend; royalties to govt
rise
* Former Arabtec CEO buying shares for future -source
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's parliament approves $500 mln towards Eurofighter
deal
* Kuwait's Americana says no update in stake sale process
QATAR
* Domestic operations shore up Qatari telecoms operator
Ooredoo
* Investment banking arm of Qatar's Barwa scours Turkey for
deals -acting CEO
* Qatar central bank cancels monthly T-bill auction -
sources
* Qatar Investment Authority in talks to increase stake in
Colonial
OMAN
* Moody's downgrades Oman Power & Water Procurement to A3
from A1 with review for further downgrade
* Oman to sign deals for $300 million water project
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)