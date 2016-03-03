DUBAI, March 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares scale 7-week peak, commodities on the mend MKTS/GLOB]

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai pull back; Egypt hit again by monetary fears

* Oil prices edge up on rising confidence that market has bottomed

* Gold slips as risk appetite back in vogue, ETF inflows support

* S.Korea plans to boost Iran oil imports, especially condensate

* Gulf Arab states designate Hezbollah a terrorist organisation - statement

* Iraq signs contract with Italy's Trevi to maintain Mosul dam

* Siemens signs energy deals with Iran's Mapna Group

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Jabal Omar appoints Yasser al-Sherif as CEO

* IDB sets guidance for 5-year dollar sukuk issue

* Saudi aviation regulator in talks with govt to set up airport free-zones

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia asks banks to discuss major loan -sources

EGYPT

* Japan's Marubeni may build coal power plant in Egypt

* Bureaucrat and old fungus law hold Egypt's wheat supplies hostage

* Egypt's Domty prices shares at up to $1.45 in planned float-source

* Egypt addresses airline concerns on profit repatriation -c.bank source

* Egypt's GASC says buys 180,000 T Romanian, Ukrainian wheat

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Aramex proposes 15 pct cash dividend for 2015

* Dubai launches $8.2 bln wholesale 'city' to boost its trade economy

* UAE's Network International agrees to buy Emerging Markets Payments Group

* UAE's Mubadala open to selling SR Technics for "prime price" - exec

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Zain writes to Iraq PM to complain of treaty breach -source

QATAR

* Qatar's BeIn Media buys U.S. film studio Miramax

OMAN

* Consortium awarded for Ibri Sohar3 power project in Oman

* Oman studying 7-8 pct cut in electricity subsidies

