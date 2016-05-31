DUBAI May 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares firm but set for monthly loss

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses fall in broad sell-off after oil dips below $50

* U.S. oil prices rise on start of summer driving season

* Gold inches up but on track for biggest monthly fall since Nov

* Sunni hawk wins Lebanon vote, risking new tensions

* Turkey's Erdogan accuses Russia of arming PKK militants

* Indonesia's Pertamina to buy 600,000 tonnes of LPG from Iran

* India caps refiners' dollar buying for Iran dues to shield rupee -sources

* Global air passenger traffic demand up 4.6 pct in April - IATA

* Turkish non-performing loans on a 'significant' rising trend -Isbank CEO

* Iraq joins Mideast rivals raising oil exports ahead of OPEC meeting

* Iraqi army starts operation to storm IS-held city of Falluja

EGYPT

* Egypt journalist union chiefs charged with harbouring wanted colleagues

* Egypt's Carbon Holdings has first backing for $5 bln petrochemical funding

* Fitch affirms Egypt at 'B'; outlook stable

* Egypt's local wheat buying at 4.464 million tonnes

* Egypt's Pioneers posts 46.9 pct rise in Q1 net profit for 2016

* Egypt tenders to buy 11 LNG cargoes for June-August delivery-trade sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SABIC agrees petrochemicals project with China's Shenhua

* Saudi Arabia said to hire HSBC banker to set up new debt office - Bloomberg

* Saudi Aramco sets June propane price at $330.00/T

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE acquits two Libyan-Americans and Canadian of militancy charges

* ADFG and Bahrain's GFH to launch Islamic bank in Abu Dhabi

KUWAIT

* Kuwait jails three royals for insulting emir, judiciary

* Kuwait awards 1.3 bln dinar airport terminal project -official

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar April inflation edges up to 3.4 pct

* Qatar's CBQ says to hold investor meetings ahead of potential bond issue

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain more than doubles jail sentence of top opposition leader

OMAN

* Oman's MB Holding Co hires banks for $150 mln sukuk sale