INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as Yellen green-lights
risk; dlr soft
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares rise before reform details;
Gulf mixed
* Brent down from 7-month high, but momentum seen strong
* Gold holds near two-week highs as cautious Yellen hurts
dollar
* Saudi-led Yemen coalition removed from UN child rights
blacklist pending review
* U.S.-backed Syria force closes in on IS-held city; slow
Iraq advance causes rift
* Security fears take shine off Turkey's once-booming
private equity market
* Ramadan begins, overshadowed by conflict for many in the
Middle East
* After Airbus, Iran edges towards historic Boeing deal
* Iraq tendering to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of rice -
trade
* Italy export credit agency plans Islamic finance push
* Islamic finance body IIFM launches FX forward standards
* Turkish central bank says core inflation indicators
declined
* Pakistan plans return to international Islamic bond market
* As Iran's oil exports surge, international tankers help
ship its fuel
EGYPT
* Egypt's EFG Hermes says head of investment banking Guindy
resigned
* Moody's maintains stable outlook for Egyptian banks
reflecting strong funding and profitability
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco could import gas to boost use in energy mix
-min
* Saudi reform plan aims for revenue surge, salary
clamp-down
* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia's National Transformation Plan
* Saudi prince puts Four Seasons Toronto up for sale
-sources
* Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh awards $208 mln contract to
Saipem
* Three Gulf private equity firms bid for stake in Saudi lab
firm Al Borg -sources
* Saudi Arabia caps July crude price hikes to Asia in market
share fight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* DP World will build, operate Ecuador's first deepwater
port
* Abraaj buys Fibabanka stake, plans more deals in Turkey
* UAE buyer tenders for 28,000 T hard wheat and 88,000 T
corn
* Dubai Islamic Bank opens 3.16 bln dirham rights issue
Tuesday
* Market making set to return to Abu Dhabi stock exchange
-sources
QATAR
* Qatar Investment Authority to acquire Asia Square Tower 1
in Singapore
* Qatar considers offers in 80,000 tonne wheat tender -
trade
BAHRAIN
* Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking
system
