INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on Brexit fears as investors
seek safety
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi makes more gains on economic reform,
other markets lose steam
* Oil down 3 pct as U.S. drillers add rigs, strong dollar
weighs
* Gold hits three-week high, set for second weekly
rise
* S. Korea's condensate imports from Iran to soar in June
* Iranian minister says export guarantee row with Germany
almost solved
* Iran raises July Light crude OSP to Asia, cuts prices
elsewhere
* Iran says 80 pct of oil contracts with Europe are
operational - SHANA
* After shock of redemptions, sovereign funds rethink
strategies
* ANALYSIS-Iraqi PM Abadi stakes leadership, IS campaign, on
Falluja battle
* Al Qaeda leader pledges allegiance to new Taliban leader
* Qatar summons U.S. envoy over video of soldiers laughing
near flag
* U.N. chief blasts Saudi pressure after Yemen coalition
blacklisting
* INTERVIEW-Jordan to agree deal soon with IMF to reduce
debt - cenbank governor
* Iraq raises Jul Basra Light crude OSP to Asia
* INSIGHT-How Yemen's wartime central bank keeps country
afloat
* U.S-led coalition can't confirm report that Islamic State
leader Baghdadi wounded
* Iran snaps up first sugar purchases since lifting of
sanctions
* July exports of Iraq's Basrah crude grades expected to
fall vs June
EGYPT
* Second specialist vessel to join EgyptAir search on Friday
* BP, Eni announce new gas discovery off Egyptian coast
* Egypt to issue $700 mln in U.S. dollar denominated
one-year treasury bill on June 14- cbank
* Egypt's CIB and Beltone drop plans for CI Capital sale
-sources
* Egypt's core inflation jumps to 12.23 pct yr/yr in
May-c.bank
* Egypt's domestic wheat purchases reach 4.8 mln tonnes
* Egypt 2016/17 cotton production seen tumbling as farmers
turn away from cotton - U.S. attache
* Egypt to end local wheat buying on Wednesday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Almarai says sees 14.5 bln riyals capex under 2017-21
business plan
* Saudi power firm ACWA eyes SAfrican projects despite
currency concerns
* Saudi may start privatising postal system by start of 2017
* CIA chief expects publication of classified 9/11 report
pages, Riyadh to be absolved
* Saudi housing ministry says to issue sukuk for real estate
fund
* Saudi woos foreign firms to build 1.5 mln housing units
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Mashreq says CEO of investment unit resigns -
statement
KUWAIT
* Kuwait raises July oil price for Asia, cuts in Europe -
sources
* Kuwait Q1 trade surplus shrinks 77 pct y/y
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo says signs $1 bln six-yr loan for business
needs, refinancing
* Qatar fund set to buy major stake in Ireland's Eir - Irish
Times
* Qatar raises May official selling prices for Marine, Land
crude
* French regulator rejects Vivendi-beIN Sports deal-source
* INTERVIEW-Qatari bottled water firm Rayyan to list by
end-2016
OMAN
* MOVES-Oman's Bank Sohar says names Kumar acting CEO
