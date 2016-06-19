DUBAI, June 19 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL-MARKETS-Sterling, bond yields gain as Brexit views
shift
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly soft; revived Americana talks
support Kuwait
* Oil jumps 4 pct as Brexit fears ease, still down on week
* Gold rises on weak dollar, set for third week of gains
* Obama, despite dissent on Syria, not shifting toward
strikes on Assad
* Iraqi PM declares victory over Islamic State in Falluja
* Second flight recorder retrieved from crashed EgyptAir
flight
* Aid convoy reaches besieged al Waer in Syria's Homs - U.N.
* Obama, Saudi prince focus on Iraq and Syria in Washington
meeting
* POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting overnight interest
rate by another 50 basis points
* Morocco offers to let some UN Western Sahara mission staff
back
* Potential Boeing Iran sale faces opposition in U.S.
Congress
* INTERVIEW-MSF spurns EU funding in protest at Turkey
migrant deal
EGYPT
* Egyptian court hands ex-president Mursi another life
sentence
* 'Unorthodox' agriculture policies to cost Egypt $860 mln
-USDA
* EFG Hermes energy platform Vortex closes 550 mln euro wind
farm deal
* Egypt raises interest rates by 100 basis points, to
highest level in years
* Egypt's T-bill yields rise at auction on Thursday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's SALIC boosts investment in G3 Canada grain
company
* Saudi market regulator jails two executives of contractor
MMG
* Saudi deputy crown prince requests meeting on Yemen with
U.N. chief
* More robust approach needed to influence Syria's Assad
-Saudi minister
* Saudis, allies seek 'to minimize civilian casualties' in
Yemen -minister
* BRIEF-Dow Chemical first company to get trading license in
Saudi Arabia
* Saudi's Sipchem completes 1 bln riyal 5-yr sukuk issue
* Funding, regulation challenge Saudi private sector drive
* Saudi Arabia seeking to buy 300,000 tonnes hard
wheat
* Saudi Aramco says minor pipeline fire extinguished, no
impact on oil supply
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai group pays $2.4 bln for control of Kuwait's
Americana
* Barclays labels $1.0 bln lawsuit over 2008 fundraising
'misconceived'
* Malaysia's 1MDB says its been served arbitration request
by IPIC, Aabar
* Abu Dhabi banks NBAD, FGB in early merger talks -sources
* Abu Dhabi levies airport, hotel taxes to boost
revenues
* UAE says its war in Yemen "practically over"
QATAR
* Qatar to lure overseas money with ownership and tax
incentives
* Qatar predicts at least three years of budget
deficits
* India's Petronet picks Qatari producer Rasgas to supply
cargo-trade sources
* Poland receives first commercial LNG from Qatar
* Italy's Fincantieri signs 4 bln euro deal to build ships
for Qatar
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Salini Impregilo's led consortium awarded $955 mln
contract in Kuwait
OMAN
* Oman finance ministry to issue $2.5 billion sukuk to plug
budget gap
* TABLE-Oman money supply growth accelerates in April
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini Shi'ite clerics warn against targeting Muslim
sect
* UN worried about Bahrain's crackdown on political
opposition
