INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch up, nerves fray ahead of
Brexit vote
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly firm; Egypt regains some ground
* Oil prices above $50, buoyed by U.S. stock draw
* Gold hovers near 1-1/2 week lows ahead of Britain's vote
on EU
* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens despite Shell's purchases
* Boeing confirms signing jetliner deal with Iran Air
* Iraqi forces retake two Falluja districts from Islamic
State, push west
* Rosneft's Sechin says Saudi Arabia, U.S. and Russia call
shots on oil markets
* Moroccan central bank leaves benchmark rate at 2.25
percent
* Turkish cenbank cuts rates, keeping policy easing drive on
track
* Russia calls for swift resumption of Syria peace talks
* Suicide attacker kills six Jordanian troops at Syria
border
EGYPT
* Egyptian court annuls deal to hand over two Red Sea
islands to Saudi Arabia
* Rising prices mar prospects of economic revival in Egypt
* Egypt PM signals end to wheat fungus saga, decree expected
Wednesday
* Egypt budget deficit widens to 9.8 percent of GDP in first
10 months of 2015-16
* British Airways cancels Sharm al-Sheikh winter flights
* Egypt's central bank sells $115.6 mln at auction, keeps
pound stable
* Egypt will decide on Tuesday if EgyptAir black boxes
should be sent abroad for repairs
* Egypt shuts two currency trading firms over black market
dealing -sources
* Egypt's Banque Misr obtains $105 mln murabaha facility
SAUDI ARABIA
* WHO says Saudi misdiagnosis caused MERS outbreak
* Saudi to issue about 20 bln riyals of domestic bonds
-Maaal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE buyer tenders to buy 20,000 tonnes corn -trade
QATAR
* Qatar fund set to buy French fashion brand Balmain
* Hyundai Chemical buys Aug Qatari condensate for new
splitter -trade sources
KUWAIT
* Moody's affirms Al Ahleia's A3 IFS rating; the outlook is
negative
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp buys Italian luxury tailor Corneliani
* Supporters gather for top Bahrain cleric, UN protests
citizenship revocation
* Aluminium Bahrain seeks $750 mln loan for expansion
-sources
* Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns of an Islamic revolution
in Bahrain - statement
