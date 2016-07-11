German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
DUBAI, July 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit four-week high after strong US jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt jumps on further devaluation speculation
* Oil near 2-mth low on economic woes; drillers adjust to lower prices
* Gold steady on Brexit concerns despite firmer equities
* U.S. Air Force urges decision on delayed Mideast fighter jet sales
* Kurdish militant bomb attacks kill seven in southeast Turkey
* Iran says Saudis back terrorism after senior prince attends rebel rally
* Islamic State lost quarter of its Iraq, Syria territory in 18 mths -IHS
* Family of killed U.S. journalist Marie Colvin sues Syria
* Drone hits Al Qaeda suspects in Yemeni province while exiled president on visit
EGYPT
* Egypt's urban consumer inflation jumps to 14.0 percent in June
* Egypt non-oil business activity slows for ninth straight month in June-PMI
* Egypt M2 money supply rises 18.8 pct in May -central bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi non-oil sector growth slows slightly in June - PMI
* Saudi Arabia to keep Aug crude supply to Asia steady -sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE non-oil business growth slows slightly in June - PMI
QATAR
* Qatar M2 money supply falls faster in May (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
