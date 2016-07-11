DUBAI, July 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit four-week high after strong US jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt jumps on further devaluation speculation

* Oil near 2-mth low on economic woes; drillers adjust to lower prices

* Gold steady on Brexit concerns despite firmer equities

* U.S. Air Force urges decision on delayed Mideast fighter jet sales

* Kurdish militant bomb attacks kill seven in southeast Turkey

* Iran says Saudis back terrorism after senior prince attends rebel rally

* Islamic State lost quarter of its Iraq, Syria territory in 18 mths -IHS

* Family of killed U.S. journalist Marie Colvin sues Syria

* Drone hits Al Qaeda suspects in Yemeni province while exiled president on visit

EGYPT

* Egypt's urban consumer inflation jumps to 14.0 percent in June

* Egypt non-oil business activity slows for ninth straight month in June-PMI

* Egypt M2 money supply rises 18.8 pct in May -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil sector growth slows slightly in June - PMI

* Saudi Arabia to keep Aug crude supply to Asia steady -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil business growth slows slightly in June - PMI

QATAR

* Qatar M2 money supply falls faster in May