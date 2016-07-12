DUBAI, July 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally as Wall Street strikes new record high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt devaluation surge ends, Qatar breaches mark ahead of QNB earnings

* Oil prices rise on Iraq loading worries; bearish investors cap gains

* Gold steady after falling in the previous session

* Kurdish militant bomb attacks kill seven in southeast Turkey

* Egypt's foreign minister talks up Mideast peace in rare visit to Israel

* Family of killed U.S. journalist Marie Colvin sues Syria

* Reports leading PKK militant killed in Syria not confirmed

* Iran indicts three dual-nationals, Lebanese man - judiciary

* U.S. Air Force urges decision on delayed Mideast fighter jet sales

* Sirte battle risks widening Libya political splits

* U.S. to send more troops to Iraq ahead of Mosul offensive

* Rebels attack government lines in Syria's Aleppo after supply road cut

* A year later, U.S. lawmakers still take aim at Iran nuclear deal

* Turkey blocks investigations into southeast killings: Rights group

EGYPT

* Egypt will allow up to 0.05 percent ergot in wheat beginning Tuesday -decree

* Egypt 2016/17 budget forecasts deficit of 9.8 pct - finance ministry

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Aug. 10-20 shipment

* Egypt seven-year yield jumps at auction, other sales cancelled

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to keep Aug crude supply to Asia steady -sources

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco IPO timing to depend on markets -Handelsblatt

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Malaysia's 1MDB agrees to request for arbitration filed by UAE's IPIC

* BRIEF-Solvay and Mubadela awarded supply contract by Boeing

* UAE buyer issues tender to buy 15,000 tonnes soymeal- trade

QATAR

* Qatar Airways 2015-16 net profit jumps 328 pct

* Qatar Airways in advanced talks for 25-30 Boeing narrowbody planes (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)