DUBAI, July 12 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally as Wall Street strikes
new record high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt devaluation surge ends, Qatar
breaches mark ahead of QNB earnings
* Oil prices rise on Iraq loading worries; bearish investors
cap gains
* Gold steady after falling in the previous session
* Kurdish militant bomb attacks kill seven in southeast
Turkey
* Egypt's foreign minister talks up Mideast peace in rare
visit to Israel
* Family of killed U.S. journalist Marie Colvin sues Syria
* Reports leading PKK militant killed in Syria not confirmed
* Family of killed U.S. journalist Marie Colvin sues Syria
* Iran indicts three dual-nationals, Lebanese man -
judiciary
* U.S. Air Force urges decision on delayed Mideast fighter
jet sales
* Sirte battle risks widening Libya political splits
* U.S. to send more troops to Iraq ahead of Mosul
offensive
* Rebels attack government lines in Syria's Aleppo after
supply road cut
* A year later, U.S. lawmakers still take aim at Iran
nuclear deal
* Turkey blocks investigations into southeast killings:
Rights group
EGYPT
* Egypt will allow up to 0.05 percent ergot in wheat
beginning Tuesday -decree
* Egypt 2016/17 budget forecasts deficit of 9.8 pct -
finance ministry
* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Aug. 10-20 shipment
* Egypt seven-year yield jumps at auction, other sales
cancelled
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to keep Aug crude supply to Asia steady
-sources
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco IPO timing to depend on markets
-Handelsblatt
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Malaysia's 1MDB agrees to request for arbitration filed by
UAE's IPIC
* BRIEF-Solvay and Mubadela awarded supply contract by
Boeing
* UAE buyer issues tender to buy 15,000 tonnes soymeal-
trade
QATAR
* Qatar Airways 2015-16 net profit jumps 328 pct
* Qatar Airways in advanced talks for 25-30 Boeing
narrowbody planes
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)