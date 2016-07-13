BRIEF-Spectris appoints Mark Williamson as non-executive chairman
* Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM
DUBAI, July 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 2016 peak as risk appetite improves
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end higher on oil prices; profit-taking drags Egypt
* Oil drops as investors lock in gains; surprise U.S. stockpile build
* Gold hovers near previous session's lows on stronger equities
* OPEC sees tighter 2017 oil market, Brexit drag on economy
* Iran advisory body approves new oil and gas contract -Tasnim
* Iran increases oil exports to 2.5 million barrels per day - Shana
* Supertankers loading oil at Iraq's Basra port after pipeline leak repair
* Turkey maintaining moderate and stable growth trend, cenbank's Cetinkaya says
* Shelling, air strikes in Libya siege on Islamic State in Sirte
* Aleppo rebels brace for long Syrian government siege
* Russian suspect in Istanbul attack: a shy student who found religion
* Iraqi forces link up south of Mosul, tightening noose around Islamic State
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC says buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukraine wheat
* Egypt cbank keeps pound stable at forex auction amid devaluation talk
* Egypt orders Muslim preachers to deliver identical weekly sermons
* Egyptian policemen jailed for beating father of four to death
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Kingdom says Brexit costs it 150 mln riyals on AccorHotels deal
* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 profit falls 17 pct
* Saudi prosecutors bring charges over Grand Mosque crane disaster -newspaper
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Finansbank acquisition helps lift quarterly profits at Qatar National Bank
* Qatar central bank sells 1.2 bln riyals T-bills
* LATAM Airlines shares soar as Qatar takes stake
* Qatar Airways may take significant stake in Meridiana - source
* Qatar to build Zaha Hadid hotel shaped like desert flower
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait studies privatisation of oil services, not output
* National Bank of Kuwait says provides $280 mln loan to Kuwait Styrene Co
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain activist's trial postponed, rights groups call for his release
* Bahrain makes arrests over bombing that killed woman, blames Iran
OMAN
* Oman Q2 earnings estimates
* National Bank of Oman launches $100 mln tap of existing 2019 bond - lead (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
