DUBAI, July 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares slip; safe-havens gain on attempted Turkish coup

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets hold steady amid low oil prices

* Oil prices rally in late trading after Turkish army says it seizes power

* Spot gold turns higher as Turkish PM says military coup underway

* Obama urges rule of law in Turkey, U.S. warns of damage to relations

* Egypt blocks UN call to respect 'democratically elected' govt in Turkey

* ANALYSIS-Two cheers for Erdogan: Europe hopes and fears after coup bid

* Death toll rises to 265 in failed Turkey coup -official

* Istanbul's airport reopens, flights resume after coup attempt

* Regional rival Iran expresses support for Turkey over coup attempt [nL8N1A20CO

* Iran says hopes Turkey respects elected Syrian elected government

* Islamic State claims responsibility for Nice attack - Amaq news agency

* U.N.-backed Yemen peace talks resume in Kuwait

* Yemen's al Qaeda wing says targeted Aden governor with bomb attack-SITE

* Bahrain to try top Shi'ite cleric for money laundering

* Trades with Goldman too complex for Libya's SWF - witness tells court

* No bids in tender for Turkey's Bank Asya sale

* Middle East Crude-More Murban cargoes sell at discounts

* Sadr supporters return to Baghdad streets despite government pleas

* INTERVIEW-US weighs more robust presence in Yemen for al Qaeda fight

* Italy's ANAS signs deal to build north-south highway in Iran

* Iraq to cut 2016 spending, take on billions in foreign debt

* Distressed funds set for big stakes in Gulf Keystone after debt swap

* EXCLUSIVE-Yemen slides closer to famine as frozen bank funds curb food imports

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says buys 300,000 tonnes of wheat

* EgyptAir cancels flights to Istanbul following coup attempt

* Egypt prosecutor says some local wheat bought on paper only

* Egypt ministry says rejected U.S. wheat shipment over ergot

* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil - trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia welcomes end of coup attempt in Turkey - state media

* Saudi foreign minister welcomes release of pages from 9-11 report

* Top Saudi clerics condemn France attack, urges focus on Syria - TV

* U.N. asks Saudi to show how coalition prevents Yemen child deaths

* U.S. says allies oppose bill allowing 9/11 lawsuits against Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Binladin Group makes delayed payment on 1 bln riyal sukuk

* Saudi King leaves country on holiday, crown prince to manage affairs in his absence

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* SR Technics says Mubadala agreed to sell 80 pct stake in co to HNA Aviation

* UAE bank ADIB warns on credit growth after 1 pct Q2 profit gain

* Tight liquidity drags on profits at UAE's Union National Bank

* UAE growth in credit demand slows in June quarter -c.bank

* Shareholder in UAE's Arabtec agrees to give it 400 mln dirham debt facility

* Dubai June inflation rises to 2.2 percent

QATAR

* Qatar says denounces military coup attempt in Turkey - state media

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Deutsche Bank a decent flutter for Qatari royals

* Deutsche Bank names lawyer to supervisory board at Qatar's suggestion

* Qatar Airways to buy 49 percent of Italy's Meridiana

* Qatar June inflation edges down to 2.5 percent

* Asia Crude Oil Trades-Sept Murban, Qatar Land sell at lower levels

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain wields travel curbs in crackdown on opponents-activists

OMAN

* Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Oman's USD sovereign sukuk

* Ooredoo Oman's second quarter net profit rises 7 pct

* National Bank of Oman posts flat Q2 net profit

* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 16.2 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises crude OSP to Northwest Europe in August

* Kuwait-based ALAFCO opts for 10 A321neos (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)