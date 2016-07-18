DUBAI, July 18 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares steady, Softbank said to bid
for ARM
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up despite Turkey; Saudi's NCB
falls on earnings
* Oil prices rise as market shrugs off Turkey coup bid
* Gold falls as safe haven appeal wanes after failed Turkey
coup
* Turkey reopens air base for U.S fight against Islamic
State- Pentagon
* Arrests hit 6,000 as Turkey cracks down on army and judges
after coup bid
* Turkey widens crackdown on military, judiciary after
failed coup
* ANALYSIS-Turkey's bungled putsch: a strangely 20th century
coup
* ANALYSIS-Two cheers for Erdogan: Europe hopes and fears
after coup bid
* France says question marks over Turkey's role in fight
with Islamic State
* Pay protest shuts east Libyan oil terminal of Hariga,
delaying two shipments - port official
* Syrian army reaches main road into rebel-held Aleppo
-rebels
* Palestinian carrying explosives arrested at Jerusalem rail
station
* EXCLUSIVE-Brother of Nice attacker says he sent 'laughing'
photo amid crowds
EGYPT
* Yields rise at Egypt T-bill auction
* Egypt blocks UN call to respect 'democratically elected'
govt in Turkey
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Riyad Bank beats forecasts with 1.6 pct Q2 net
profit rise
* Despite reform, Saudi "guardianship" still restricts women
- HRW
* Saudi's Almarai net profit up 18.6 pct, cautious on
outlook
* Saudi shipper Bahri plans to increase VLCC fleet to 46
* Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q2 net profit rises 3.2
pct
* Petro Rabigh restarts ethane cracker unit July 14
* Saudi Arabia detains Turkish military attache to Kuwait
-Arabiya
* Saudi always reacts to oil supply and demand, watching
market - minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain court dissolves main Shi'ite opposition
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman money supply growth slows sharply in May
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* National Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit rises 7.2 pct,
misses estimates
* Kuwaiti's Zain interested in Egypt 4G licence -ministry
official
